2024 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

By Nathan Jahnke, Kate Magdziuk, Jonathon Macri and Nic Bodiford

PFF is here to help you dominate your 2024 fantasy football draft, ensuring you have the best chance to hoist your league trophy at the end of the NFL season.

Click below for fantasy rankings and more. And be sure to take advantage of PFF's new Fantasy Mock Draft Simulator and Live Draft Assistant!

 

Last updated: Monday, June 10

TABLE OF CONTENTS: CLICK TO NAVIGATE

Fantasy football tools
Draft Rankings
Fantasy Mock Draft Sim
Live Draft Assistant
Projections
Strength of Schedule
Fantasy Stats
PFF Premium Stats
Fantasy Football Content
Fantasy Football Rankings
Fantasy Football Articles
Rookie spotlight
IDP content

FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS

Article Date published Author
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Dynasty top 325 3-Jun Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Tight end top 40 29-May Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Wide receiver top 125 27-May Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Quarterback top 40 22-May Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Running back top 100 20-May Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football 2024: Rookie rankings for 1QB and superflex dynasty leagues 13-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Superflex top 400 13-May Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: PPR top 400 6-May Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football: Post-NFL draft dynasty rookie superflex rankings 2-May Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football: Post-NFL draft dynasty superflex rankings 1-May Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football: Post-2024 NFL Draft dynasty rookie rankings 30-Apr Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football 2024: Rookie rankings for 1QB and superflex dynasty leagues 29-Apr Jon Macri

FANTASY FOOTBALL ARTICLES

Article Date published Author
Fantasy Football: 3 veteran WRs due for a bounce-back season 7-Jun Nic Bodiford
Fantasy Football: Identifying 4 sleepers for 2024 using PFF stable metrics 7-Jun Kate Magdziuk
Fantasy Football: Regression candidates for 2024 5-Jun Kate Magdziuk
Fantasy Football: 3 second-year wide receivers who are unlikely to advance to the next tier in fantasy scoring 5-Jun Nic Bodiford
Fantasy Football: 2024 bounce-back candidates 5-Jun Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: 3 second-year WRs who can advance to the next tier in fantasy scoring 4-Jun Nic Bodiford
Fantasy Football: 4 must-draft players at their current ADP 3-Jun Kate Magdziuk
Fantasy Football: Examining team running back usage and tendencies for 2024 31-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: 5 players who will see the biggest value increase in dynasty leagues 29-May Kate Magdziuk
Fantasy Football: Most overvalued players in Rounds 11-20 on Underdog Fantasy 24-May Nic Bodiford
Fantasy Football: Using personnel-adjusted YPRR to evaluate first and second-year wide receivers 24-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football 2024: 5 bold predictions for 2024 24-May Kate Magdziuk
Fantasy Football: 4 players with the most to gain at NFL OTAs 22-May Kate Magdziuk
Fantasy Football: Most overvalued players in Rounds 4-10 on Underdog Fantasy 22-May Nic Bodiford
2024 Quarterback Report: Understanding QB tendencies heading into the 2024 fantasy football season 22-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Most overvalued players in Rounds 1-3 on Underdog Fantasy 21-May Nic Bodiford
Fantasy Football: Best values in Rounds 11-20 on Underdog Fantasy 17-May Nic Bodiford
Fantasy Football 2024: 4 players in make-or-break seasons 15-May Kate Magdziuk
Fantasy Football: Best values in Rounds 4-10 on Underdog Fantasy 15-May Nic Bodiford
Fantasy Football: Best values in Rounds 1-3 on Underdog Fantasy 14-May Nic Bodiford
Fantasy Football: 5 offenses that will have the greatest increase in fantasy production 8-May Kate Magdziuk
Fantasy Football: 2024 dynasty trade value chart 3-May Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football 2024: 5 veterans who won the 2024 NFL Draft 2-May Kate Magdziuk
Fantasy Football: 15 winners and losers from the 2024 NFL Draft 29-Apr Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football: Winners and losers after Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft 27-Apr Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football: Winners and losers after Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft 26-Apr Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football: Winners and losers after Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft 26-Apr Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football: Top 10 winners and losers from the start of NFL free agency 12-Mar Nathan Jahnke

ROOKIE SPOTLIGHT

Article Date published Author
Fantasy Football: Setting expectations for the 2024 rookie quarterback class 29-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football 2024: Four late-round WRs who could lead their team in targets 16-May Kate Magdziuk
Fantasy Football: Top rookies with difficult paths to playing time in Year 1 16-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Top-50 IDP rookie rankings 13-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football 2024: Late-round rookies in the best position to produce in Year 1 9-May Kate Magdziuk
Fantasy Football: 10 players to target late in dynasty rookie drafts 9-May Austin Scott
Fantasy Football: 3 must-draft rookie wide receivers 9-May Nic Bodiford
Fantasy Football: IDP sleepers to target in rookie drafts 9-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: 3 must-draft rookie running backs 8-May Nic Bodiford
Fantasy Football: Sleepers to target late in 2024 dynasty rookie drafts 8-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: 3 must-draft rookie quarterbacks 7-May Nic Bodiford
Fantasy Football: 7 rookies primed to break out with their new NFL team in 2024 7-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Top-50 IDP rookie rankings 30-Apr Jon Macri
4 best role players in the 2024 NFL Draft 26-Apr Nic Bodiford
Fantasy Football 2024: Chiefs select Xavier Worthy, providing Patrick Mahomes with more speed 25-Apr Jon Macri
Fantasy Football 2024: Brian Thomas Jr. is another weapon for the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence 25-Apr Jon Macri
Fantasy Football 2024: Brock Bowers heads to Las Vegas, bolstering the Raiders' receiving corps 25-Apr Jon Macri
Fantasy Football 2024: Rome Odunze gets selected No. 9 overall, gives Chicago Bears one of the best receiver rooms in NFL 25-Apr Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football 2024: Malik Nabers gets selected No. 6 overall, will immediately bolster New York Giants receiver corps 25-Apr Jon Macri
Fantasy Football 2024: Marvin Harrison Jr. gets selected No. 4 overall, will immediately bolster Arizona Cardinals passing offense 25-Apr Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football 2024: Jayden Daniels gets selected No. 2 overall, will bring new dimension to Washington Commanders offense 25-Apr Nathan Jahnke
Fantasy Football 2024: Caleb Williams gets selected No. 1 overall, will immediately lift the Chicago Bears offense 25-Apr Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Notre Dame's Audric Estime is the ultimate sleeper in the 2024 NFL Draft 25-Apr Kate Magdziuk
Fantasy Football: Best post-reception producers in the 2024 NFL Draft 23-Apr Nic Bodiford
Fantasy Football: 2024 pre-draft rookie sleepers 23-Apr Jon Macri
Fantasy Football Rookie WR Report: The 2024 NFL Draft's best wide receivers against man coverage, zone coverage and more 18-Apr Kate Magdziuk
Fantasy Football: How the 2024 rookie tight end class stacks up using yards per target over expected 10-Apr Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: How the 2024 rookie wide receiver class stacks up using yards per target over expected 9-Apr Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: How the 2024 NFL Draft wide receiver class performed by situation 5-Apr Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: How the 2024 NFL Draft running back class performed by situation 4-Apr Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Analytics strengths and weaknesses for the top 2024 rookie tight ends 3-Apr Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Analytics strengths and weaknesses for the top 2024 rookie quarterbacks 2-Apr Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: A personnel-adjusted look at the 2024 wide receiver class 28-Mar Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Analytical sleepers from the top 2024 rookie running backs 27-Mar Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Analytics strengths and weaknesses for the top 2024 rookie running backs 26-Mar Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Analytical spotlight on the top 2024 rookie edge defenders 22-Mar Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Analytical sleepers from the 2024 rookie wide receiver class 21-Mar Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Analytical strengths, weaknesses for the top 2024 rookie wide receivers 20-Mar Jon Macri

IDP

Article Date published Author
Fantasy Football: Using 2024 NFL defensive schemes for IDP safety projections 7-Jun Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: 2024 IDP bounce-back candidates 6-Jun Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Using expected sacks to identify IDP regression candidates in 2024 30-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Dynasty IDP trade value chart 23-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Using 2024 NFL defensive schemes for IDP linebacker projections 17-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Top-50 IDP rookie rankings 13-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Veteran IDP winners and losers after the 2024 NFL Draft 10-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: IDP sleepers to target in rookie drafts 9-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: 2024 top-300 IDP dynasty rankings 3-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Rookie draft board, combined offense and IDP draft strategy 1-May Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Top-50 IDP rookie rankings 30-Apr Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: IDP EDGE rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft 18-Apr Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: Linebacker IDP rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft 12-Apr Jon Macri
Fantasy Football: IDP winners and losers of NFL free agency 15-Mar Jon Macri

FANTASY FOOTBALL TOOLS

Fantasy Mock Draft Simulator

Stop showing up unprepared. Use PFF's AI-powered fantasy mock draft simulator to fine-tune your draft strategy and dominate your 2023 fantasy football league.

With our best-in-class fantasy MDS, you can experience the thrill of a fantasy draft like never before.

Projections

PFF's fantasy football projections provide a median projection for each player for the season, independent of the opinion of any one analyst.

Click here to explore 2023 projections

Strength of Schedule

PFF's strength of schedule tool can help you decide which players to start and sit based on tough positional matchups.

Click here to explore the strength of schedule tool

View all articles from PFF's fantasy analysts:

Nathan Jahnke

Jon Macri

Nic Bodiford

Kate Magdziuk

Austin Scott

Thomas Valentine

