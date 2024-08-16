Fantasy Football: Top high-risk, high-reward picks in each round of fantasy drafts

• De’Von Achane has a ton of upside, and his draft capital shows it: But what if the Miami Dolphins running back rotation holds him back from touching the ball as much as we hope?

• Anthony Richardson is being drafted as a top-five QB due to his fantasy upside: The issue is that his fantasy upside is based on a relatively small sample size, and he has a concerning injury history.

With fantasy football draft season in full swing and ADP starting to solidify during the preseason, there is a wide range of outcomes for several different fantasy options for the 2024 season. There are also a lot of unknowns to sort through that could create some high-risk, high-reward choices as we navigate our drafts.

After going round-by-round to identify the players with the safest range of outcomes on Wednesday, this piece will focus on a player in each round with the widest range of outcomes for the 2024 season. These will be players who carry significant risk heading into the year but could also greatly outperform their expectations and ADP.