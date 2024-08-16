All
Fantasy Football: Top high-risk, high-reward picks in each round of fantasy drafts

2T5YHHA New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers, Nov. 6, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By Jonathon Macri

De’Von Achane has a ton of upside, and his draft capital shows it: But what if the Miami Dolphins running back rotation holds him back from touching the ball as much as we hope?

Anthony Richardson is being drafted as a top-five QB due to his fantasy upside: The issue is that his fantasy upside is based on a relatively small sample size, and he has a concerning injury history.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated reading time: 10 minutes

With fantasy football draft season in full swing and ADP starting to solidify during the preseason, there is a wide range of outcomes for several different fantasy options for the 2024 season. There are also a lot of unknowns to sort through that could create some high-risk, high-reward choices as we navigate our drafts. 

After going round-by-round to identify the players with the safest range of outcomes on Wednesday, this piece will focus on a player in each round with the widest range of outcomes for the 2024 season. These will be players who carry significant risk heading into the year but could also greatly outperform their expectations and ADP.

Round 1: WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.