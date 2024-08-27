Fantasy Football 'My Guys': Beckett Mesko's favorite picks

• This is Kyle Pitts' year: It's said every year, but this really is Pitts' best chance of having an excellent fantasy season.

• Diontae Johnson meshes well with QB Bryce Young: Johnson joined the Panthers via trade this offseason, and he and Young excel on the same routes.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Fantasy football draft season is at its peak with the 2024 NFL preseason behind us. Here are the players I'm higher on than most, with average draft positions in parentheses.

TE Kyle Pitts (5.06)

I know, I know. Kyle Pitts, every year. But this year is different.

Since Pitts logged 1,000-plus yards on 68 receptions with Matt Ryan at the helm in 2021, the highest-graded quarterback he's had was Marcus Mariota in 2022 (66.6). That all changes in 2024.

When targeting tight ends last season, Kirk Cousins posted a 91.1 PFF passing grade (third among quarterbacks). And in only eight games, he generated 64 receptions for 554 yards and four touchdowns to his tight ends. I am all in on Kyle Pitts this season and see him posting a top-three tight end finish with relative ease.

WR Diontae Johnson (8.09)

Johnson is the player I have drafted the most this offseason. Before last season with lacking quarterback play in Pittsburgh, Johnson had finished as the WR29, WR8 and WR21 in his career.

In 2023, he was targeted on out routes 30.1% of the time and hitch routes 24.7% of the time. Meanwhile, the Panthers' Bryce Young — Johnson's new quarterback — targeted his wide receivers the most on out routes (17.3%) and hitch routes (19.1%) last season. Carolina saw what Young loved to throw and brought him an elite separator who can dominate on those routes.

Johnson's eighth-round average draft position makes him an amazing value, with the potential of achieving a top-24 finish.

Calvin Ridley‘s departure this offseason left 132 targets and eight touchdowns up for grabs in Jacksonville in 2024. Brian Thomas Jr. is my bet to receive most of those vacant stats.

The 2024 23rd overall pick was brought in to fill Ridley's void, and all indications out of camp are that he will be a force for the team this season. I am willing to take a gamble on a first-round draft pick going in the ninth round of fantasy drafts with players such as Christian Watson, Austin Ekeler and Devin Singletary.

Skill has never been a question for Dobbins, but injuries have largely kept him off the field in his NFL career. Since 2020, Dobbins has rushed for 5.8 yards per carry on 234 carries, good for second to Rashaad Penny among running backs with at least 150 rushes.

Dobbins is also reuniting with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who in 2020 helped Dobbins log a top-24 PPR finish with the Baltimore Ravens. There is no reason not to take a flyer on Dobbins in the 13th round of fantasy drafts.