Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Running back handcuff tiers

• Tyler Allgeier is a top-five handcuff: Allgeier has graded as one of the league's better running backs behind one of the best offensive lines, but he just needs the right opportunity.

• Blake Corum is also in the top five: The Los Angeles Rams have given a lead back a lot of opportunities even if they hadn’t invested much in their backup. This year, they have a backup they invested in.

Here are my rankings of my top 32 handcuff running backs. The thought experiment here is taking the 32 running backs who are expected to start and assuming they are all out for the year. Then, I rank the 32 players who are currently expected to lead their team in carries if that happens. While the quality of the backup running back is taken into consideration, a lot also depends on the other backups on the roster and how the coaches have handled injuries to running backs in the past.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 14

Tier 1

These three are getting drafted as top-30 fantasy running backs already because they are in a two-man committee where it’s been proven they can put up good enough numbers to be fantasy starters. It feels almost unfair to include them.

Jahmyr Gibbs emerged by midseason last year and had two games where David Montgomery was out. He played 60-plus snaps in both games and scored the most fantasy points among running backs those weeks at 28.8 points per game. De’Von Achane saw Raheem Mostert miss the last two games of last year. His playing time didn’t increase, but he ran the ball more often, leading to 18.4 PPG. We have yet to see Jaylen Warren play a full game because Najee Harris hasn’t missed a game since turning professional. He’s placed above other players thanks to his talent and Arthur Smith’s love of running the ball and passing to running backs.

Tier 2

This tier is for the players who would likely see an every-down role if the starter was injured. Austin Ekeler, Chase Brown and Tyjae Spears are already fighting for playing time in what appears to be a tight race, and it wouldn’t take much for them to be considered the starter and their opposition the backup. In all three cases, there is minimal depth behind them on the depth chart, leading to an expected big role.

Tyler Allgeier leads all running backs who are true handcuffs, playing behind Bijan Robinson. The first reason he stands out is his talent, as his 90.6 PFF offensive grade the last two seasons is fourth-best among those with at least 500 snaps. The Atlanta Falcons also have the NFL's second-best run-blocking offensive line.

Blake Corum is second because of Sean McVay’s commitment to having a lead back. Last season when Kyren Williams went down, they brought in Darrell Henderson to replace Williams. Henderson had last been on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster in 2022 and was released mid-December, with no future signing to start 2023, no 90-man roster during training camp and no practice squad to start the season. Henderson was given 46 carries and 10 receptions over four games, and then he got to stick on the practice squad for most of the rest of the season before getting released, and no team has signed him since then. If the Rams committed that much to Henderson when no one else will, imagine how they would commit to Corum if Williams goes down.

Tier 3

This tier is just for Jordan Mason. There were hints Mason could emerge as the primary backup weeks ago over Elijah Mitchell. Mitchell played 161 snaps last year compared to Mason's 100, but Mason has been the better player the last two seasons. On one hand, we could see a pretty even split between the two if Christian McCaffrey gets injured, which would put Mason down this list. There is also a chance Mason could be given the McCaffrey role. Mason’s 92.6 offensive grade over the best two years is the best among all running backs, albeit on a relatively small sample size. There is a small chance he could be the top overall running back in fantasy football if McCaffrey went down.

Tier 4

The two running backs in this tier could somewhat fit in Tier 2, but it’s hard to know for sure because the situation is relatively new. The Seattle Seahawks have a new coaching staff and made minimal changes to their backfield. Zach Charbonnet was the clear No. 2 back based on preseason usage, but Kenny McIntosh exited the game in the middle of the second quarter, making it appear he’s a pretty clear No. 3 who is valued enough to not play late in the preseason game. It’s unclear how far apart the coaching staff view Charbonnet and McIntosh.

Similarly, Braelon Allen was a fourth-round pick by the Jets this past year, but Isaiah Davis wasn’t far behind as a fifth. Allen started the first preseason game for the New York Jets with Breece Hall out, but Davis also only played in the first half. Allen’s the No. 2, but it’s completely unknown how snaps would be distributed if Hall went down. Tyrone Tracy Jr. is in a similar position with the New York Giants, where in the preseason he had already won the second spot. Still, it’s unclear how snaps would be distributed between him and Eric Gray.

Tier 5

These are for running backs who would take over but probably only play in an early down role. The Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals all have receiving down backs who would at least take third downs and potentially two-minute drill snaps as well. Tank Bigsby received most of his playing time in short-yardage situations and other early down snaps and rarely played in passing situations. D’Ernest Johnson would probably take passing down responsibilities.

Tier 6

These are all veterans who currently sit at the second spot on the depth chart but could lose jobs to other younger running backs. Most of the younger running backs are rookies with the exception of the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, where a second-year back would take over. A.J. Dillon leads this list because MarShawn Lloyd suffered a hamstring injury, and it’s completely unclear what the extent of the injury is. If Lloyd is out for the season, Dillon would only jump to Tier 5 because last season, he would only play on early downs even with Aaron Jones out.

Tier 7

The lead running backs for these teams are already hurt in Nick Chubb and Jonathon Brooks. It’s unclear how long they will be out, but their backups are being selected outside of the top 35 running backs even though they will be Week 1 starters. Chances are, both players will be in rotations even with the starter out. There is at least a chance Chuba Hubbard could be a feature back like he was at the end of last season, but it’s also possible the new coaching staff would work Miles Sanders in more.

Tier 8

This tier is for two backfields where we can be pretty confident it will be a two-back committee. Last season, Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss both missed games late in the season, and we saw both Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson play significant snaps. In Chicago, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson split time last season. The coaching staff is new, but if the Hall of Fame game is any indication, the two are right next to each other on the depth chart, so a split would be expected.

Tier 9

If the lead running backs on these teams suffer an injury, the most likely scenario is they bring in another running back. The Cowboys are the favorite to add a running back during roster cut-down day. The Ravens had no problem adding veterans in 2021 or 2022 when they had injuries at the position, and the Vikings almost added Cam Akers a few weeks ago. Chances are someone would compete with Ty Chandler rather than Chandler having the job.