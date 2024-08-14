All
Fantasy Football: Breakout running backs for 2024

By Nathan Jahnke

Jaylen Warren dominates on the ground in most situations: The Pittsburgh Steelers running back ranks in the 90th percentile or better in half of the metrics tracked in the player profile series.

• Sean Payton’s running backs have great value: Payton’s running backs have consistently finished among the top-16 fantasy running backs even if they are in a three-man committee.

These three potential breakout players have youth on their side, an ADP from the fifth to the 10th rounds and are ranked notably higher than their ADP. 

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 14

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers (ADP: 7.12, From consensus ADP)

© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.