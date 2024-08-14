Fantasy Football: Breakout running backs for 2024

• Jaylen Warren dominates on the ground in most situations: The Pittsburgh Steelers running back ranks in the 90th percentile or better in half of the metrics tracked in the player profile series.

• Sean Payton’s running backs have great value: Payton’s running backs have consistently finished among the top-16 fantasy running backs even if they are in a three-man committee.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

These three potential breakout players have youth on their side, an ADP from the fifth to the 10th rounds and are ranked notably higher than their ADP.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, August 14