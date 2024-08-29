Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 10-team leagues: Pick No. 2

• CeeDee Lamb is a top-two option: Lamb has improved every season of his career. And if anything, he could see more targets this season while other elite wide receivers come with more uncertainties.

• Take a few risks early: De’Von Achane and Chris Olave are poised for the best seasons of their careers. If they deliver, this team could be in for an outstanding season.

The Perfect Draft series integrates current ADPs from both expert and casual drafts to identify the best available picks at each selection. This draft strategy is tailored for 10-team PPR leagues, specifically for those picking second.

Round 1, Pick 2: Draft a wide receiver

If Christian McCaffrey happens to fall to this spot, then feel free to take him and adjust this draft strategy from there. Outside of that, Lamb is an easy decision to make, given his production and the concerns around other wide receivers.

Lamb has noticeably improved each season and is now at the top of the position. He finished 2023 as the top wide receiver and has less competition for targets this season after Tony Pollard‘s and Michael Gallup‘s departure. The only notable addition is sixth-round receiver Ryan Flournoy, which will not impact Lamb’s target share.

In contrast, Justin Jefferson has a new quarterback, Ja’Marr Chase’s quarterback is coming back from injury and Tyreek Hill is 30 years old, adding a little risk to each of their profiles.

Round 2, Pick 19: Draft a running back

Ideally, this team should have one running back and two wide receivers after three rounds. While it's challenging to find two valuable running backs at this stage, the value at wide receiver in other early rounds is too strong to justify starting with three wide receivers. Given the greater depth at wide receiver around this ADP, it's better to select a running back first, followed by a wide receiver.