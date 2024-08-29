All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 10-team leagues: Pick No. 2

2WEGC66 FILE - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Landover, Md. CeeDee Lamb is a finalist for The Associated Press 2023 Offensive Player of the Year.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

By Nathan Jahnke

CeeDee Lamb is a top-two option: Lamb has improved every season of his career. And if anything, he could see more targets this season while other elite wide receivers come with more uncertainties.

• Take a few risks early: De’Von Achane and Chris Olave are poised for the best seasons of their careers. If they deliver, this team could be in for an outstanding season.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy draft rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated reading time: 14 minutes

The Perfect Draft series integrates current ADPs from both expert and casual drafts to identify the best available picks at each selection. This draft strategy is tailored for 10-team PPR leagues, specifically for those picking second.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, August 29

Round 1, Pick 2: Draft a wide receiver

If Christian McCaffrey happens to fall to this spot, then feel free to take him and adjust this draft strategy from there. Outside of that, Lamb is an easy decision to make, given his production and the concerns around other wide receivers.

Top Target: CeeDee Lamb (Player Profile)

Lamb has noticeably improved each season and is now at the top of the position. He finished 2023 as the top wide receiver and has less competition for targets this season after Tony Pollard‘s and Michael Gallup‘s departure. The only notable addition is sixth-round receiver Ryan Flournoy, which will not impact Lamb’s target share.

In contrast, Justin Jefferson has a new quarterback, Ja’Marr Chase’s quarterback is coming back from injury and Tyreek Hill is 30 years old, adding a little risk to each of their profiles.

Possible Targets: Tyreek Hill, Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown

Round 2, Pick 19: Draft a running back

Ideally, this team should have one running back and two wide receivers after three rounds. While it's challenging to find two valuable running backs at this stage, the value at wide receiver in other early rounds is too strong to justify starting with three wide receivers. Given the greater depth at wide receiver around this ADP, it's better to select a running back first, followed by a wide receiver.

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $11.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.