Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues: Pick No. 9

• Double up at wide receiver: The value for each of the first two picks is at wide receiver, where you can draft two of the highest-graded pass-catchers from the past few seasons.

• It’s not too early to pick a quarterback in Round 3: Round 2 quarterbacks were league-winners last year, and Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts fit that description again this year but can be drafted a round later.

The Perfect Draft series integrates current ADPs from both expert and casual drafts to identify the best available picks at each selection. This draft strategy is tailored for 12-team PPR leagues, specifically for those picking ninth.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22

Round 1, Pick 9: Draft a wide receiver

In most leagues, the top three running backs are selected in the top six picks, making the value in the second half of the first round at wide receiver. While Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley both have ADPs in the later part of the first round, they are both older players who had their best season a few years ago. There is reason to be optimistic about them this year, but they also might not return to glory. The far safer play is picking a wide receiver in the first round.

Brown has been a consistently elite wide receiver throughout his career, although he doesn't run an elite number of routes. He and Jefferson are the only wide receivers who have averaged 2.5 yards per route run or better on at least 300 routes in each of the past three seasons. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the only other players who have done this twice in the past three years.

Brown has an ADP of WR6 as a late first-round pick, which is fair. He has ranked higher than that in total points and slightly lower in points per game, and he is likely to finish around that ranking again. He likely won't exceed this ranking, unless top wide receivers get injured and Brown stays healthy, and he may even lose a few targets. Even if that happens, he can still easily end up as a top-10 fantasy wide receiver.

Round 2, Pick 16: Draft a wide receiver

This pick is mostly about maximizing value. The top six running backs and top nine wide receivers are typically off the board by now. If that isn’t the case, feel free to grab whichever player fell out of the top 15. If everything has largely followed ADP to this point, then Adams is the best option.