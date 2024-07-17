Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley

• Saquon Barkley should make several highlight plays in 2024: Barkley is known for breaking long runs, and those runs should become more frequent now that he'll be playing behind an elite offensive line.

• Barkley could lose some receiving production: Barkley hasn’t typically graded well as a receiver. He now plays for a team with a receiving-down back under an offensive coordinator who doesn’t often target running backs.

Player Performance

Barkley has consistently ranked as a top-10 fantasy football running back in PPR points per game, primarily due to his high volume of play. He averages over 15 rushing attempts and 20 routes per game, making him an ideal choice for fantasy football.

His efficiency metrics haven’t been as good. The Penn State product earned an 85.2 overall grade as a rookie in 2018, but he's failed to replicate that level of success in every season since.

The Giants' offensive line is partly responsible for Barkley's poor efficiency in the rushing game. However, even on perfectly blocked plays, his numbers don't stand out compared to other players. Even his receiving efficiency has been average since his rookie season, and this aspect of his performance is less dependent on the offensive line.

There is still a perception that Barkley is one of the best running backs in the NFL, even if his numbers haven’t backed it up in recent years. He signed a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles that puts him top-five at the position in total value, average per year and total guaranteed money, and he leads his peers in total guaranteed value.

We’ve also seen what he is capable of, even if it was a few years ago, and it’s always possible he can return to that level of play at the age of 27.

Competition for Touches