Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Minnesota Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson

• T.J. Hockenson has been a top-five tight end: Hockenson has great talent mixed with elite volume, which has placed him among the top five tight ends in each of the past two seasons.

• Hockenson is still recovering from injury: The Minnesota Vikings tight end tore his ACL and MCL late last season and still isn’t ready to play.

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.