Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

• Tyler Allgeier is a great runner: He ranks in the top 10 in PFF rushing grade over the last two seasons.

• Losing Arthur Smith will hurt: The change in offensive play-caller will lead to fewer runs overall and fewer zone runs.

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.