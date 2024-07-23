Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

• David Njoku is good in most areas: Njoku shouldn’t be confused with the top few tight ends in the NFL, but he is better than most of the other tight ends, making him a fantasy starter.

• Deshaun Watson complicates Njoku’s value: Njoku has consistently scored more fantasy points without Watson. If Njoku continues to see a low target rate with Watson, he won’t be a fantasy starter this year.

