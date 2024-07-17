Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Seattle Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf

• D.K. Metcalf is a dependable receiver: His receiving grades, statistics and fantasy production have remained more stable than most receivers. Most of the fluctuation comes from touchdown luck.

• A new offensive coordinator could help: Ryan Grubb has no NFL experience, but he should be running more overall and pass plays, helping the volume in the Seattle Seahawks passing game.

