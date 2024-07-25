Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Dynasty superflex top 325

• Five veteran quarterbacks in the top six: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are all 28 years old or younger and averaged at least 21 fantasy points per game in either 2022 or 2023.

• 60 rookies in the top 325: The combination of an excellent wide receiver class, six quarterbacks in the top 12 and at least some potential stars at running back and tight end makes for an intriguing rookie class.

Prepare for and win your fantasy football draft with this top-325 ranking for dynasty startup, superflex PPR leagues.

For rankings in every other format, check out PFF's draft rankings tool, where you can filter by ranking, position and more.

If you prefer rankings in article form, click the following links to find my rankings for PPR, half-PPR, standard, superflex, and dynasty.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, July 25