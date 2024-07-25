All
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Dynasty superflex top 325

2WA6PW8 Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts reacts during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Nathan Jahnke

• Five veteran quarterbacks in the top six: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow are all 28 years old or younger and averaged at least 21 fantasy points per game in either 2022 or 2023.

• 60 rookies in the top 325: The combination of an excellent wide receiver class, six quarterbacks in the top 12 and at least some potential stars at running back and tight end makes for an intriguing rookie class.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

Prepare for and win your fantasy football draft with this top-325 ranking for dynasty startup, superflex PPR leagues.

For rankings in every other format, check out PFF's draft rankings tool, where you can filter by ranking, position and more.

If you prefer rankings in article form, click the following links to find my rankings for PPR, half-PPR, standard, superflex, and dynasty.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, July 25
Rank Position Name Team Position Rank Tier Player Profiles
1 QB Josh Allen Bills QB1 1
2 QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs QB2 1
3 QB Jalen Hurts Eagles QB3 1
4 QB C.J. Stroud Texans QB4 1
5 QB Joe Burrow Bengals QB5 1
6 QB Lamar Jackson Ravens QB6 1
7 WR Justin Jefferson Vikings WR1 1 Player Profile
8 WR Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR2 1 Player Profile
9 WR CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR3 2 Player Profile
10 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR4 2 Player Profile
11 WR Puka Nacua Rams WR5 2 Player Profile
12 WR Garrett Wilson Jets WR6 2
13 RB Bijan Robinson Falcons RB1 2 Player Profile
14 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals WR7 2 Player Profile
15 RB Breece Hall Jets RB2 2 Player Profile
16 TE Sam LaPorta Lions TE1 2
17 WR Drake London Falcons WR8 2 Player Profile
18 RB Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB3 2 Player Profile
19 WR Chris Olave Saints WR9 2 Player Profile
20 WR A.J. Brown Eagles WR10 2
21 QB Anthony Richardson Colts QB7 2
22 RB De'Von Achane Dolphins RB4 2 Player Profile
23 QB Kyler Murray Cardinals QB8 2
24 QB Jordan Love Packers QB9 2
25 RB Jonathan Taylor Colts RB5 2 Player Profile
26 TE Trey McBride Cardinals TE2 2 Player Profile
27 QB Brock Purdy 49ers QB10 3
28 QB Caleb Williams Bears QB11 3
29 WR Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR11 3 Player Profile
30 WR Malik Nabers Giants WR12 3 Player Profile
31 QB Jayden Daniels Commanders QB12 3
32 TE Dalton Kincaid Bills TE3 3 Player Profile
33 RB Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB6 3 Player Profile
34 RB Kyren Williams Rams RB7 3
35 RB James Cook Bills RB8 3 Player Profile
36 RB Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB9 3
37 WR Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR13 3
38 QB Trevor Lawrence Jaguars QB13 3
39 TE Kyle Pitts Falcons TE4 3
40 QB Dak Prescott Cowboys QB14 4
41 WR DeVonta Smith Eagles WR14 4
42 WR D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR15 4 Player Profile
43 QB Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins QB15 4
44 QB Justin Herbert Chargers QB16 4
45 WR Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR16 4
46 RB Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB10 4 Player Profile
47 RB Travis Etienne Jr. Jaguars RB11 4 Player Profile
48 WR Nico Collins Texans WR17 4 Player Profile
49 TE Mark Andrews Ravens TE5 4 Player Profile
50 WR Zay Flowers Ravens WR18 4
51 WR George Pickens Steelers WR19 4 Player Profile
52 WR Tank Dell Texans WR20 4
53 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks WR21 4
54 WR Deebo Samuel Sr. 49ers WR22 4 Player Profile
55 WR Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR23 4 Player Profile
56 RB Saquon Barkley Eagles RB12 4 Player Profile
57 QB Jared Goff Lions QB17 4
58 WR Tee Higgins Bengals WR24 4 Player Profile
59 WR D.J. Moore Bears WR25 4 Player Profile
60 RB Rachaad White Buccaneers RB13 4 Player Profile
61 RB Josh Jacobs Packers RB14 4 Player Profile
62 WR Rome Odunze Bears WR26 4
63 RB Jonathon Brooks Panthers RB15 4 Player Profile
64 QB Deshaun Watson Browns QB18 4
65 TE Brock Bowers Raiders TE6 5
66 TE T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE7 5
67 TE Jake Ferguson Cowboys TE8 5
68 RB Zamir White Raiders RB16 5
69 QB Will Levis Titans QB19 5
70 WR Rashee Rice Chiefs WR27 5
71 QB Bryce Young Panthers QB20 5
72 TE George Kittle 49ers TE9 5
73 QB Drake Maye Patriots QB21 5
74 QB Baker Mayfield Buccaneers QB22 5
75 WR Jordan Addison Vikings WR28 5
76 QB J.J. McCarthy Vikings QB23 5
77 WR Brian Thomas Jr. Jaguars WR29 5
78 QB Kirk Cousins Falcons QB24 6
79 WR Ladd McConkey Chargers WR30 6 Player Profile
80 WR Xavier Worthy Chiefs WR31 6
81 WR Christian Kirk Jaguars WR32 6
82 TE Travis Kelce Chiefs TE10 6 Player Profile
83 RB Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB17 6 Player Profile
84 RB Joe Mixon Texans RB18 6
85 QB Bo Nix Broncos QB25 6
86 WR Hollywood Brown Chiefs WR33 6
87 WR Terry McLaurin Commanders WR34 6 Player Profile
88 QB Geno Smith Seahawks QB26 6
89 RB Derrick Henry Ravens RB19 6 Player Profile
90 QB Daniel Jones Giants QB27 6
91 RB D'Andre Swift Bears RB20 6
92 WR Diontae Johnson Panthers WR35 6 Player Profile
93 RB David Montgomery Lions RB21 6
94 RB Javonte Williams Broncos RB22 6
95 RB Tyjae Spears Titans RB23 6
96 RB Jaylen Warren Steelers RB24 6
97 WR Davante Adams Raiders WR36 6 Player Profile
98 WR Keon Coleman Bills WR37 6
99 RB Tony Pollard Titans RB25 6
100 RB Najee Harris Steelers RB26 6
101 WR Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR38 6
102 QB Matthew Stafford Rams QB28 7
103 QB Michael Penix Jr. Falcons QB29 7
104 TE Evan Engram Jaguars TE11 7 Player Profile
105 TE David Njoku Browns TE12 7 Player Profile
106 WR Cooper Kupp Rams WR39 7
107 QB Derek Carr Saints QB30 7
108 RB Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB27 7
109 WR Jayden Reed Packers WR40 7
110 WR Christian Watson Packers WR41 7
111 WR Ricky Pearsall 49ers WR42 7
112 WR Stefon Diggs Texans WR43 7 Player Profile
113 WR Mike Evans Buccaneers WR44 7
114 WR Calvin Ridley Titans WR45 7
115 QB Justin Fields Steelers QB31 7
116 QB Russell Wilson Steelers QB32 7
117 RB Aaron Jones Vikings RB28 7 Player Profile
118 RB Alvin Kamara Saints RB29 7
119 WR Jameson Williams Lions WR46 7
120 QB Aaron Rodgers Jets QB33 7
121 RB Zack Moss Bengals RB30 7
122 RB Zach Charbonnet Seahawks RB31 7
123 TE Dallas Goedert Eagles TE13 7
124 RB Devin Singletary Giants RB32 7
125 RB Trey Benson Cardinals RB33 7
126 RB Jerome Ford Browns RB34 7
127 WR Amari Cooper Browns WR47 7 Player Profile
128 RB James Conner Cardinals RB35 7
129 WR Courtland Sutton Broncos WR48 7 Player Profile
130 WR Joshua Palmer Chargers WR49 7
131 TE Cole Kmet Bears TE14 7
132 RB Blake Corum Rams RB36 7
133 WR Rashid Shaheed Saints WR50 7
134 TE Pat Freiermuth Steelers TE15 8
135 WR Romeo Doubs Packers WR51 8
136 RB Chase Brown Bengals RB37 8
137 WR Jerry Jeudy Browns WR52 8
138 WR Dontayvion Wicks Packers WR53 8
139 RB Tyler Allgeier Falcons RB38 8
140 WR Xavier Legette Panthers WR54 8
141 WR Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR55 8
142 TE Dalton Schultz Texans TE16 8
143 RB Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos RB39 8
144 WR Khalil Shakir Bills WR56 8
145 RB Kendre Miller Saints RB40 8
146 WR Josh Downs Colts WR57 8
147 RB Antonio Gibson Patriots RB41 8
148 WR Curtis Samuel Bills WR58 8
149 WR Ja'Lynn Polk Patriots WR59 8
150 WR DeMario Douglas Patriots WR60 8
151 WR Gabe Davis Jaguars WR61 8
152 WR Jahan Dotson Commanders WR62 8
153 RB MarShawn Lloyd Packers RB42 8
154 RB Rico Dowdle Cowboys RB43 8
155 WR Mike Williams Jets WR63 8
156 RB Bucky Irving Buccaneers RB44 8
157 WR Darnell Mooney Falcons WR64 8
158 WR Adonai Mitchell Colts WR65 8
159 RB Chuba Hubbard Panthers RB45 8
160 WR Michael Wilson Cardinals WR66 8
161 RB Nick Chubb Browns RB46 8
162 RB Austin Ekeler Commanders RB47 8
163 QB Gardner Minshew II Raiders QB34 8
164 RB Gus Edwards Chargers RB48 9
165 RB J.K. Dobbins Chargers RB49 9
166 WR Keenan Allen Bears WR67 9 Player Profile
167 WR Wan'Dale Robinson Giants WR68 9
168 RB Ray Davis Bills RB50 9
169 WR Jermaine Burton Bengals WR69 9
170 RB Roschon Johnson Bears RB51 9
171 RB Jaylen Wright Dolphins RB52 9
172 RB Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys RB53 9
173 RB Ty Chandler Vikings RB54 9
174 WR Rashod Bateman Ravens WR70 9
175 WR Roman Wilson Steelers WR71 9
176 WR Malachi Corley Jets WR72 9
177 WR Marvin Mims Jr. Broncos WR73 9
178 WR DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR74 9 Player Profile
179 RB Khalil Herbert Bears RB55 9
180 WR Quentin Johnston Chargers WR75 9
181 WR Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR76 9
182 TE Luke Musgrave Packers TE17 9
183 WR Troy Franklin Broncos WR77 9
184 TE Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans TE18 9
185 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs RB56 9
186 RB Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB57 9
187 WR Brandin Cooks Cowboys WR78 9
188 TE Cade Otton Buccaneers TE19 9
189 TE Ben Sinnott Commanders TE20 9
190 RB Audric Estime Broncos RB58 9
191 WR Luke McCaffrey Commanders WR79 9
192 RB Elijah Mitchell 49ers RB59 9
193 QB Aidan O'Connell Raiders QB35 9
194 RB Braelon Allen Jets RB60 9
195 RB Alexander Mattison Raiders RB61 9
196 TE Isaiah Likely Ravens TE21 9
197 RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Giants RB62 9
198 WR Jalin Hyatt Giants WR80 9
199 RB Dameon Pierce Texans RB63 9
200 RB Kimani Vidal Chargers RB64 9
201 WR Demarcus Robinson Rams WR81 9
202 RB Tank Bigsby Jaguars RB65 9
203 RB Miles Sanders Panthers RB66 9
204 WR Javon Baker Patriots WR82 9
205 WR Elijah Moore Browns WR83 9
206 QB Sam Darnold Vikings QB36 9
207 WR Rondale Moore Falcons WR84 9
208 RB Kenneth Gainwell Eagles RB67 9
209 TE Hunter Henry Patriots TE22 9
210 WR Darius Slayton Giants WR85 9
211 WR Jalen McMillan Buccaneers WR86 9
212 TE Juwan Johnson Saints TE23 9
213 RB Keaton Mitchell Ravens RB68 9
214 TE Tucker Kraft Packers TE24 9
215 QB Jacoby Brissett Patriots QB37 9
216 QB Sam Howell Seahawks QB38 9
217 TE Noah Fant Seahawks TE25 9
218 TE Colby Parkinson Rams TE26 9
219 WR Jalen Tolbert Cowboys WR87 10
220 QB Drew Lock Giants QB39 10
221 WR Trey Palmer Buccaneers WR88 10
222 WR Kendrick Bourne Patriots WR89 10
223 TE Daniel Bellinger Giants TE27 10
224 TE Tyler Conklin Jets TE28 10
225 TE Jonnu Smith Dolphins TE29 10
226 QB Jake Browning Bengals QB40 10
227 TE Jelani Woods Colts TE30 10
228 WR Jonathan Mingo Panthers WR90 10
229 QB Jarrett Stidham Broncos QB41 10
230 TE Zach Ertz Commanders TE31 10
231 WR Devontez Walker Ravens WR91 10
232 WR Greg Dortch Cardinals WR92 10
233 TE Mike Gesicki Bengals TE32 10
234 TE Greg Dulcich Broncos TE33 10
235 WR Adam Thielen Panthers WR93 10
236 WR Odell Beckham Jr. Dolphins WR94 10
237 TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Panthers TE34 10
238 WR Tyler Boyd Titans WR95 10
239 WR D.J. Chark Chargers WR96 10
240 QB Jameis Winston Browns QB42 10
241 WR Calvin Austin III Steelers WR97 10
242 QB Carson Wentz Chiefs QB43 10
243 TE Michael Mayer Raiders TE35 10
244 RB Will Shipley Eagles RB69 10
245 RB Evan Hull Colts RB70 10
246 TE Taysom Hill Saints TE36 10
247 RB A.J. Dillon Packers RB71 10
248 WR Treylon Burks Titans WR98 10
249 RB Deuce Vaughn Cowboys RB72 10
250 RB Justice Hill Ravens RB73 10
251 QB Spencer Rattler Saints QB44 10
252 TE Dawson Knox Bills TE37 10
253 WR Tre Tucker Raiders WR99 10
254 QB Jordan Travis Jets QB45 10
255 RB Isaac Guerendo 49ers RB74 10
256 RB Eric Gray Giants RB75 10
257 RB D'Onta Foreman Browns RB76 10
258 WR Malik Washington Dolphins WR100 10
259 WR Tutu Atwell Rams WR101 10
260 WR Cedric Tillman Browns WR102 10
261 TE Theo Johnson Giants TE38 10
262 WR Noah Brown Texans WR103 10
263 RB Samaje Perine Broncos RB77 10
264 RB Trey Sermon Colts RB78 10
265 RB Ty Johnson Bills RB79 10
266 WR Andrei Iosivas Bengals WR104 10
267 WR Zay Jones Cardinals WR105 10
268 WR K.J. Osborn Patriots WR106 10
269 WR A.T. Perry Saints WR107 10
270 TE Hayden Hurst Chargers TE39 10
271 RB Jamaal Williams Saints RB80 10
272 TE Noah Gray Chiefs TE40 10
273 RB Isaiah Davis Jets RB81 10
274 WR Kalif Raymond Lions WR108 10
275 RB D'Ernest Johnson Jaguars RB82 10
276 WR Ainias Smith Eagles WR109 10
277 WR Bo Melton Packers WR110 10
278 WR Quez Watkins Steelers WR111 10
279 TE Tyler Higbee Rams TE41 10
280 RB Michael Carter Cardinals RB83 10
281 WR Nelson Agholor Ravens WR112 10
282 WR Jacob Cowing 49ers WR113 10
283 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Patriots WR114 10
284 TE Gerald Everett Bears TE42 10
285 WR Parris Campbell Eagles WR115 10
286 TE Jeremy Ruckert Jets TE43 10
287 WR Johnny Wilson Eagles WR116 10
288 TE Will Dissly Chargers TE44 10
289 RB Jordan Mason 49ers RB84 10
290 WR Van Jefferson Steelers WR117 10
291 WR Josh Reynolds Broncos WR118 10
292 RB Chase Edmonds Buccaneers RB85 10
293 WR Alec Pierce Colts WR119 10
294 RB Rasheen Ali Ravens RB86 10
295 RB Dylan Laube Raiders RB87 10
296 TE Tommy Tremble Panthers TE45 10
297 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. Commanders RB88 10
298 WR Jauan Jennings 49ers WR120 10
299 WR Tim Patrick Broncos WR121 10
300 WR Kadarius Toney Chiefs WR122 10
301 RB Israel Abanikanda Jets RB89 10
302 TE Kylen Granson Colts TE46 10
303 TE Tanner Hudson Bengals TE47 10
304 WR Michael Gallup Raiders WR123 10
305 TE Brevin Jordan Texans TE48 10
306 TE Josh Oliver Vikings TE49 10
307 RB Ronnie Rivers Rams RB90 10
308 WR Trenton Irwin Bengals WR124 10
309 TE Darnell Washington Steelers TE50 10
310 WR KaVontae Turpin Cowboys WR125 10
311 TE Donald Parham Jr. Chargers TE51 10
312 WR Brandon Powell Vikings WR126 10
313 TE Erick All Jr. Bengals TE52 10
314 TE Foster Moreau Saints TE53 10
315 RB Kenny McIntosh Seahawks RB91 10
316 TE Adam Trautman Broncos TE54 10
317 RB Jeff Wilson Jr. Dolphins RB92 10
318 TE Austin Hooper Patriots TE55 10
319 TE Brock Wright Lions TE56 10
320 WR Bub Means Saints WR127 10
321 RB Isaiah Spiller Chargers RB93 10
322 WR Anthony Gould Colts WR128 10
323 TE Cade Stover Texans TE57 10
324 TE Durham Smythe Dolphins TE58 10
325 RB Emari Demercado Cardinals RB94 10
