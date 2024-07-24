Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: 4 cornerbacks to avoid in 2024

• Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey: Ramsey frightfully returns to shadow-coverage duties under new management in 2024.

• Kansas City Chiefs cornerbacks Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson: The young perimeter coverage duo is ready to take over following L’Jarius Sneed’s departure.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to get ready for your live draft!

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Identifying exceptional NFL cornerbacks is crucial in making week-to-week lineup decisions but identifying these players well in advance can give fantasy managers an advantage even in drafts. Fading wide receivers who are scheduled to face stiff coverage throughout the year can give one a season-long leg up. The article below breaks down four NFL cornerbacks who should be avoided for wide receiver matchup purposes in 2024

CB Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins No. 1 cornerback Jalen Ramsey is a cornerback to avoid in 2024, now fully healthy, operating in his proper role, entering his eighth NFL season.

Ramsey was unable to play in Weeks 1-7 after undergoing a full meniscus repair on July 27th, 2023 but stormed his way to a dominant perimeter-coverage statline despite the delayed start and unideal ramp-up circumstances.

Ramsey’s 2023 perimeter coverage data among 65 NFL cornerbacks with at least 150 perimeter-wide receivers coverage snaps:

NFL Perimeter CB vs. Perimeter WR Jalen Ramsey PFF Coverage Grade 69.6 (No. 9) Targeted Rate 19.0% (No. 3) Catch Rate Allowed 48.5% (No. 8) Yards Allowed/Cov. Snap 1.21 (No. 5) Explosive Pass Plays Allowed Rate 2.3% (No. 4)

Ramsey returns to the shadow coverage role that made him a perennial Pro Bowl honoree and three-time first-team All-Pro after a disgruntled one-year hiatus. Fantasy managers should expect him to travel from the perimeter, down to the inside for both slot cornerback and box safety coverage, plus the occasional free safety deployment.

At 6-foot-1, 208 pounds, Ramsey can even hold his own against elite No. 1 tight ends. Among 33 NFL defensive backs with at least 200 tight end-coverage snaps in 2021-to-2022, Ramsey’s 92.7 PFF tight end-coverage grade ranks No. 1.

Ramsey should be avoided when playing matchups in 2024.

Kansas City spent former No. 1 cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s rookie contract (2019-to-2023) developing him first as a top-tier slot cornerback before gradually transitioning him to the team’s shadow-coverage perimeter cornerback role. The front office temporarily retained his services via the franchise tag this offseason, but he was eventually traded away to the Tennessee Titans, pushing former contributors into starting roles. His 56.8 PFF perimeter-coverage grade ranks 29th among 65 NFL cornerbacks with at least 150 perimeter-wide receivers coverage snaps.

Former 2022 first-round pick, cornerback Trent McDuffie functioned as Sneed’s traveling counterpart, operating primarily as a perimeter defender in 2022 before shifting to a slot-majority role in 2023. His 79.1 PFF slot-coverage grade ranks second among 34 NFL slot defensive backs with at least 100 slot receiver coverage snaps.

Kansas City’s 2024 plans for McDuffie are subject to change but the team’s budding 2022, Day 3 draft pick duo, cornerbacks Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams, likely played a role in Sneed’s trade. Williams and Watson have fewer than 70 combined slot snaps in their two-year careers, which suggests head coach Andry Reid will feature McDuffie as an elite slot-coverage defender.

Williams’ small sample data profile is comprised entirely of elite results. Watson’s metrics trail closely behind him.

Williams and Watson’s 2023 perimeter-wide receiver coverage data among 80 NFL perimeter cornerbacks with at least 120 perimeter-wide receiver coverage snaps:

NFL Perimeter CB vs. Perimeter WR Joshua Williams Jaylen Watson PFF Coverage Grade 70.4 (No. 11) 59.2 (No. 32) Coverage Snaps 127 (No. 80) 173 (No. 58) Targeted Rate 17.7% (No. 2) 22.8% (No. 26) Catch Rate Allowed 31.8% (No. 1) 46.0% (No. 5) Forced Incompletion Rate 31.8% (No. 2) 16.2% (No. 34) 1st-Downs &/Or TD Allowed Rate 18.2% (No. 2) 29.7% (No. 12) Yards Allowed/Cov. Snap 0.48 (No. 1) 1.15 (No. 6) Explosive Pass Plays Allowed Rate 0.8% (No. 1) 2.5% (No. 7)

Williams and Watson had the benefit of frequently facing the opposition’s Nos. 2 and 3 wide receivers so increased snaps against elite wide receivers could yield a drop-off in their advanced metrics. The two are not entirely untested though. Williams limited Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to two total targets and zero receptions on 26 combined snaps last year and Watson likewise kept former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith to zero targets on 22 combined snaps.

Increased exposure could reveal Williams and/or Watson as exploitable players but fantasy managers should avoid Williams and Watson for wide receiver matchup purposes, at least early in the season. The tactic could pay significant DFS dividends as a counter to those attempting to exploit the wake ostensibly left by Sneed’s departure.

Detroit Lions slot cornerback Brian Branch delivered a dominant 2023 rookie season showing despite suffering a likely high-ankle sprain in late September. Branch is expected to enter the 2024 season fully healthy following an offseason cleanup procedure and is a near-shoo-in to further elevate his play. He is a cornerback to avoid for wide receiver matchup purposes in 2024.

Branch effectively dissuaded quarterbacks from testing his coverage and consistently punished them with forced incompletions and interceptions when they did.

Branch’s 2023 perimeter-wide receiver coverage data among 32 NFL slot defensive backs with at least 115 slot receiver-coverage snaps:

NFL Slot CB vs. Slot WR Brian Branch PFF Coverage Grade 75.2 (No. 4) Targeted Rate 20.3% (No. 8) Catch Rate Allowed 58.7% (No. 5) Forced Incompletion Rate 13.0% (No. 12) Interceptions/Cov. Target Rate 4.3% (No. 1) 1st-Downs &/Or TD Allowed Rate 26.1% (No. 6) Yards Allowed/Cov. Snap 1.23 (No. 6) Explosive Pass Plays Allowed Rate 2.6% (No. 10) Open-Target Rate 52.2% (No. 13)

Branch should only improve in his second season, thanks to natural development and improved lower-body health. He is a cornerback to avoid in 2024.