Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.

• Brian Thomas Jr. was a touchdown machine: Thomas scored 15 touchdowns in 2023. At his size, he could be the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ top receiving threat in the end zone.

• Thomas is more of a project than other rookies: His 71.5 PFF receiving grade over the past three seasons is a little concerning, there is time for the 21-year-old to improve.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.