Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 10-team leagues: Pick No. 5

•A top-five wide receiver is guaranteed: The top six picks in most drafts should be Christian McCaffrey and the top-five wide receivers. Ja’Marr Chase is the ideal option from the fourth pick.

• It’s not too early to pick a quarterback in Round 3: Round 2 quarterbacks were league-winners last year, and Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts fit that description again this year but can be drafted a round later.

The Perfect Draft series integrates current ADPs from both expert and casual drafts to identify the best available picks at each selection. This draft strategy is tailored for 10-team PPR leagues, specifically for those picking fifth.

Round 1, Pick 5: Draft a wide receiver

The strategy at this pick is simply to take the best wide receiver.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey is likely off the board, and it’s a little too early to select Bijan Robinson or Breece Hall. With several top-tier wide receivers available, you can confidently pick one and slot him into your starting lineup. And ideally, you won't have to worry about that position for the rest of the season.

Chase was WR5 as a rookie but has fallen just outside the top-10 the last two seasons because he missed time due to injury in 2022 while Joe Burrow missed time in 2023. He’s ranked among the top six in fantasy points per game each season when only including games where Burrow is healthy. Chase should benefit this season from Tyler Boyd leaving the team, allowing Chase to line up in the slot more often. All of the other wide receivers with a top-five ADP have lined up in the slot significantly more than Chase these last three seasons, and it’s time for Chase to catch up.

Round 2, Pick 16: Draft a wide receiver

This pick is mostly about maximizing value. By now, the top six running backs and top nine wide receivers are typically off the board. If that isn’t the case, feel free to grab whichever player fell out of the top 15. If everything has largely followed ADP to this point, then Adams is the best option.

The big reason to be excited about Davante Adams this year is his reunion with Luke Getsy, who played a pivotal role in Adams' development. When Getsy became the Packers' wide receivers coach in 2016, Adams' production skyrocketed from 483 yards and one touchdown to 997 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2017, Adams earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

Getsy then left for a stint as the offensive coordinator at Mississippi State before returning to the Packers as the quarterbacks coach. In 2020, he added the title of passing game coordinator, which coincided with Adams earning his first All-Pro season. Adams continued to excel in 2021 under Getsy, finishing as a first-team All-Pro once again.

Last season, the Raiders coaching staff had a history with Jakobi Meyers, which benefited Meyers, particularly early in the season. Now, with Getsy on board, the Raiders have a coach who can maximize Adams' potential. Adams is excited about this reunion, and it's likely a significant reason why he's content to stay with the Raiders rather than seek a trade.