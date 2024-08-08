All
Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) runs after a catch against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023.

By Nathan Jahnke
Indianapolis Colts

Josh Downs shined last October: The Indianapolis Colts slot receiver produced at least 70 receiving yards three times in a four-game stretch before suffering an injury.

• A slot receiver in a run-first offense: Typically, wide receivers in that kind of role have no consistent fantasy value, but Downs could be an exception.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.

Last updated: 5:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8

Player Performance

After letting former slot receiver Parris Campbell walk in free agency, the Colts decided to let free-agent addition Isaiah McKenzie and rookie Downs compete for the slot receiver role in 2023. McKenzie started as the primary slot receiver in the first preseason game, but Downs took over by the second game and held onto the role.

Downs had a relatively quiet first month in the NFL, but he shined in October. He caught at least five passes in four straight games and was WR11 during that stretch, scoring more fantasy points than Michael Pittman Jr.

However, he suffered a knee strain in Week 9 and was not the same for the rest of the season. Although he returned in Week 10, he played only 14 snaps. He resumed a more typical playing time after the Week 12 bye but never reached double-digit fantasy points again for the remainder of the season.

Downs had impressive numbers in specific situations, such as when facing double coverage, lining up out wide and on particular routes he rarely ran.

Downs suffered a high ankle sprain in practice and is expected to miss about a month. This puts his status for Week 1 into question, but ideally, he will return to 100% early in the season.

© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.