Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 10-team leagues: Picks 8-10

• Hope an elite wide receiver falls: Three to four running backs will be selected in the first round. Ideally, they are picked earlier allowing some wide receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown to fall.

• Create a balanced team: Anyone picking at the end of the first round will have options for the team's strength while not creating a big weakness at any one position.

The perfect draft series combines current ADPs from expert and casual drafts to see who should be available at each pick and make the best picks given that information. This draft is designed for 10-team PPR leagues for anyone picking eighth,

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 31

Round 1, Picks 8-10: Draft a wide receiver