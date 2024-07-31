All
Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 10-team leagues: Picks 8-10

2WCX2H5 Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during player introductions against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

By Nathan Jahnke

• Hope an elite wide receiver falls: Three to four running backs will be selected in the first round. Ideally, they are picked earlier allowing some wide receivers like Amon-Ra St. Brown to fall.

• Create a balanced team: Anyone picking at the end of the first round will have options for the team's strength while not creating a big weakness at any one position.

Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated reading time: 14 minutes

The perfect draft series combines current ADPs from expert and casual drafts to see who should be available at each pick and make the best picks given that information. This draft is designed for 10-team PPR leagues for anyone picking eighth, The perfect draft series takes current ADPs from expert and casual drafts combined to see who should be available at each pick and make the best picks given that information.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 31

Round 1, Picks 8-10: Draft a wide receiver

© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.