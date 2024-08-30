Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: IDP linebacker tiers 3.0

• Foyesade Oluokun and Roquan Smith continue to lead the way: A history of elite production from these two provides consistency and reliability that can be rare in IDP. See who else joins them in the top tier of IDP linebackers for 2024.

• Allowing projections and usage to fuel the ranks: For such a volume-dependant position, utilizing any edge we have such as scheme projections and identifying the best/worst performers at the position help sort this year’s linebacker rankings.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s full suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

Breaking fantasy football rankings down into tiers helps fantasy managers better understand what separates each group and how to value each player at the position for this coming season.

Referenced scoring uses the settings below, with a link to all point leaders for 2022 and 2023 (min. 100 defensive snaps) here.

PFF-Preferred IDP Scoring:

POSITION SOLO TKLs ASSISTS SACKS TFLs QB HITS DL 2.5 1.25 5 1 2 LB 1.5 0.75 4 1 2 DB 2 1 4 1 2

Tier 1: The best bets for league-leading production

When combining the team LB1 projections based on defensive scheme and usage with each player’s production, specifically related to tackles versus expected, these six players form the clear first tier of potential top performers for 2024.

Each of the players averaged at least 15 points per game last year, in large part due to their full-time roles and ability to push for 150-plus tackles in a season. All of these linebackers cleared that mark in at least each of the past two seasons, making for some of the most consistent and steady options at the position. Each team’s LB1 role is a projected above-average tackle-producing position based solely on expected defensive scheme. Those five linebackers also ranked in the 80th percentile in tackles versus expected last season.

Tier 2: A long list of safe bets for full-time snaps

At a position where volume matters above all else, the tiers get significantly larger as we account for full-time roles for historically strong producers at the position. There isn’t much question about playing time for those in this tier, so they are ranked with a combination of projected defensive scheme and past production in mind.

Azeez Al-Shaair, Nick Bolton, Lavonte David and Fred Warner kick things off as the first tier within this second tier. They were consistent producers last season, and there are no concerns about them falling off in 2024.

C.J. Mosley, Bobby Okereke, Kyzir White and Eric Kendricks are all projected for strong production based on their LB1 statuses in their respective defenses. However, each of these players ranked in the 36th percentile or lower in tackles versus expected last season. They have a chance to overcome that in 2024 thanks to overall positive roles in their defenses.

Bobby Wagner is projected for less-than-ideal tackle production in 2024, thanks to the man-heavy coverage tendencies of his coaching staff. Wagner was able to overcome his situation in 2023 to deliver in the 88th percentile in tackles versus expected last season. The concern comes from Dan Quinn’s defense projecting to be one of the most unfriendly tackle schemes for the position, which significantly lowers his 2024 projections.

One of the surprise revelations this preseason happened in Minnesota, where Ivan Pace Jr. had claimed that he would be wearing the green dot in Brian Flores’ defense, which would solidify a full-time role for him this season. This caused him to shoot up the rankings in version 2.0 of this article. However, Blake Cashman is wearing the dot, pushing him up these rankings while Pace drops back down. The reason for the dramatic changes comes from Flores’ defense deploying linebackers at a high rate last season, which figures to continue in 2024, with the only personnel change being Cashman replacing Jordan Hicks. Cashman was one of the elite tacklers of last season and, with a full-time role, should be viewed as a strong IDP option that can mostly be had at a lower cost in drafts right now.

Ernest Jones was recently traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Tennessee Titans, which took him from being one of the very best IDP linebacker targets to a massive question mark. Even his current ranking of LB31 might be optimistic. His knee injury could be an issue, and he was also traded for pick compensation that seems to indicate he was a potential cut candidate. That being said, if Jones is healthy and up to speed with the Titans’ defense, he might still be the best linebacker on that roster over Kenneth Murray, who has failed to live up to his first-round draft capital, and Jack Gibbens, who has been a career part-time player. There’s still some upside in targeting Jones, but he shouldn’t be taken over the safest bets for full-time snaps because he’s unlikely to step into that role early in his Titans’ career.

Robert Spillane, Quincy Williams, Tremaine Edmunds, Logan Wilson, Patrick Queen, Kaden Elliss, David Long and Demario Davis should all be full-time players in 2024, but they were among the most inefficient tacklers at their position in 2023, a trait that tends to carry over year-to-year. All eight players, aside from Long, ranked in the 25th percentile in tackles versus expected last season. Wilson, Queen and Davis, specifically, are also projected to be in below-average defensive schemes for linebacker tackling, so they fall to the bottom of this tier.

The Detroit Lions‘ linebacker situation is starting to sound like it could be different than last season with 2023 first-round pick Jack Campbell entering Year 2 and more comfortable in the defense. The likelihood of Campbell taking over as the Lions' top linebacker has never seemed more likely, which helps move him up the rankings. But without official confirmation, expectations need to be tempered.

Tier 3: Starting roles with reasons to temper expectations

Question marks begin to mount for the players in this tier, mostly due to injury history and uncertainty about maintaining full-time snaps. There are some strong lottery tickets to bet on here, but IDP managers should understand that these players are less likely to consistently excel than those in the tiers above.

Jordan Hicks and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fall into this tier, as the Browns' defense projects to be the least-friendly tackle scheme for the position. Cleveland also has a history of not deploying multiple full-time starters each week, which limits the potential for both to increase their rank this offseason.

There are some concerns about Frankie Luvu’s ability to produce consistent weekly production in Washington, playing on a potentially unfriendly defense for tackle efficiency, as mentioned with Bobby Wagner. However, Luvu's concern could be greater because he's likely to see a lot more snaps blitzing and playing on the edge – both of which are also efficiency killers for his tackle production. While his potential for big plays might be greater, identifying the weeks when those will hit could become frustrating for IDP managers as they struggle with the ups and downs of his production relative to his peers.

K.J. Britt and Isaiah McDuffie both make for good sleeper targets late in IDP drafts because they are both the clear favorites to play near full-time roles in their respective defenses. Britt has almost no competition behind Lavonte David on his team while McDuffie appears to be holding off second-round rookie Edgerrin Cooper for the starting spot next to Quay Walker in Green Bay.

Ja’Whaun Bentley is the lone team LB1 in this tier. His question marks stem from never being a full-time player despite leading his team’s position in snaps. It’s unclear if the New England Patriots‘ new coaching staff will maintain a similar deployment, but either way, Bentley has also proven to be one of the more ineffective tacklers at the position in recent years, ranking in the 37th percentile in tackles versus expected in 2022 and the 11th percentile in 2023 (-18.6).

Tier 4: NFL starters, but without assurances for full-time roles

Full-time roles become less likely in this tier. Even for those locked into their roles on the depth chart, the opportunity for snaps isn’t quite at the level of those in the higher tiers.

Drue Tranquill and Germaine Pratt are locked into LB2 roles for their respective teams this season with both players unlikely to play 100% of their team's snaps most weeks, there’s still potential for production in those less-than-full-time roles. For Tranquill, with Nick Bolton currently sidelined with an elbow injury, there’s strong potential that he's one of the better linebacker handcuffs in the league.

Pratt is a solid LB2 for his team but isn’t quite that for IDP. He cracked 100 total tackles for the first time in his career last season and finished 12th percentile in tackles versus expected (-18.5) after not finishing above average in that metric in the past three seasons.

Kenneth Murray can still be considered a safe bet early in the season, as he was wearing the green dot in the preseason and looking locked into a full-time role for the Titans. With the trade for Ernest Jones, there’s at least some worry about whether he can hold that role for an entire season. He can still be drafted at this lower cost, which is likely to be even lower now, and could return some nice IDP value, even if for just the first half of the season.

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ linebacker situation has been a question mark all offseason long. Devin White will likely play a starting role, so there is another spot open for the taking. All reports thus far seem to indicate that Zack Baun is the favorite for that spot right now, ahead of Nakobe Dean, which may be a surprise to some, especially considering that Baun has fewer than 200 NFL snaps at off-ball linebacker.

But for IDP, we care less about that and more about the potential for snaps this year, and it seems like Vic Fangio and the Eagles are willing to give him a shot, making him another nice sleeper candidate later in drafts. Keeping Baun from moving too far up the ranks are rumblings that Dean, after a strong preseason, is pushing for a starting job once again. That could make Baun’s tenure as an IDP starter short-lived.

Troy Reeder is the highest-ranked Rams linebacker for now, as his experience in that defense makes him the most likely to start the year in a full-time role. This isn’t a guarantee, however, and should be treated with caution. The Rams did not play any of their starters in the preseason, which kept us from getting any substantial clues in that regard. All of the Rams' current linebackers are likely worth drafting late in the hopes that someone will emerge, but only at a low cost. Reeder just makes the most sense based on his history in this defense and would be the primary redraft target if I had to pick one.

Tier 5: Waiting in the wings for starting roles

This final tier consists of hopefuls and players who could emerge at some point this season if circumstances fall in their favor. As things stand, each player in this tier sits third (at best) on their team’s depth chart, which makes them unlikely IDP contributors. However, the offseason is long and things could very well change; injuries happen and camp battles could swing in different directions.

There are several young players on thinner depth charts who either didn’t get a chance last season or are new to the league. They could surprise and emerge as starters, as unlikely as it may seem right now. Malik Harrison, Junior Colson, Edgerrin Cooper, DeMarvion Overshown, Trevin Wallace and SirVocea Dennis all fit that bill and shouldn’t be completely counted out yet.

Other Rams linebackers, Christian Rozeboom and the emerging rookie undrafted free agent Omar Speights sit in this tier. Rozeboom got experience last season as the Rams' LB2 next to Jones and could find himself doing the same next to Reeder. Meanwhile, Speights impressed in the preseason and in camp, which has moved him up the depth chart, but feels more unlikely to be a full-time player right away and should be treated as a speculative add, if anything.

Everyone else is essentially the next man up should something happen to one of the two starters ranked ahead of them on their respective depth charts.

Dre Greenlaw is the outlier of the group. After tearing his Achilles in the Super Bowl, he’s unlikely to be ready for the start of the year — hence why De’Vondre Campbell ranks as LB34 at the moment. Should Greenlaw recover in time for a return this season, he would cut into Campbell’s snaps as a starter, even if he doesn’t get his full role back this season.