Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Miami Dolphins RB De'Von Achane

• De’Von Achane is in a league of his own: Achane has the highest-graded season for a running back in our 18 years of grades among those of his size and shape.

• The Miami Dolphins give him serious competition: Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright will share the backfield with Achane while Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle also need their targets.

The player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible using the best data points at PFF’s disposal to look at how good the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches, and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.