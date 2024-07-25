Fantasy Football Tight Ends: 5 linebackers and safeties to avoid in 2024

• New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis and S Tyrann Mathieu: Davis and Mathieu form one of the league’s best tight end coverage tandems, and a new teammate could push them to the top of the list in 2024.

• New England Patriots S Jabrill Peppers: The elite tight end coverage defender should take on more responsibilities this year, thanks to an offseason departure.

Identifying elite NFL linebackers and safeties is critical in making week-to-week fantasy football lineup decisions, but identifying these players well in advance can give fantasy managers an advantage even in drafts.

Fading tight ends who play in difficult divisions or face strong opponents late in the year can give one a season-long leg up. We'll break down five NFL linebackers and safeties who should be avoided for fantasy football tight end matchup purposes in 2024.

The New Orleans Saints boast an elite one-two punch in tight end coverage, featuring linebacker Demario Davis and safety Tyrann Mathieu. They should be avoided in tight end matchups in 2024.