All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football Tight Ends: 5 linebackers and safeties to avoid in 2024

2T0PBXH New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu, left, celebrates with linebacker Demario Davis, front right, after Mathieu scored a touch down after intercepting a pass by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

By Nic Bodiford

New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis and S Tyrann Mathieu: Davis and Mathieu form one of the league’s best tight end coverage tandems, and a new teammate could push them to the top of the list in 2024.

New England Patriots S Jabrill Peppers: The elite tight end coverage defender should take on more responsibilities this year, thanks to an offseason departure.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Identifying elite NFL linebackers and safeties is critical in making week-to-week fantasy football lineup decisions, but identifying these players well in advance can give fantasy managers an advantage even in drafts.

Fading tight ends who play in difficult divisions or face strong opponents late in the year can give one a season-long leg up. We'll break down five NFL linebackers and safeties who should be avoided for fantasy football tight end matchup purposes in 2024.

LB Demario Davis and S Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints boast an elite one-two punch in tight end coverage, featuring linebacker Demario Davis and safety Tyrann Mathieu. They should be avoided in tight end matchups in 2024.

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.