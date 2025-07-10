Fantasy Football: Linebacker IDP breakout candidates for 2025

Jack Campbell’s time is now: After nearly two years waiting in line to be a full-time linebacker, the genie is officially out of the bottle with Campbell as he is in a great spot to return LB1 potential in Year 3.



After nearly two years waiting in line to be a full-time linebacker, the genie is officially out of the bottle with Campbell as he is in a great spot to return LB1 potential in Year 3. Edgerrin Cooper flashed high-end potential as a rookie: Playing fewer than 500 defensive snaps and earning a top-five PFF grade in Year 1, expectations should be much higher for Cooper heading into 2025.



Playing fewer than 500 defensive snaps and earning a top-five PFF grade in Year 1, expectations should be much higher for Cooper heading into 2025. Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to get ready for your live draft!

Estimated reading time: 9 minutes

Each season, players take their games to new levels and significantly improve their fantasy football production along the way. The linebacker position for IDP often relies on snaps, and that is going to be a key factor when looking at this year’s breakout candidates.

Notes

A significant jump in overall fantasy finish or fantasy points per game is expected, not just an incremental improvement.

We’re looking for at least double-digit points per game in 2025.

No rookies.

For reference, preferred IDP scoring, past season scoring leaders, and expected sack/tackle production leaders can be found here.

2024 Fantasy Points 2024 Fantasy PPG 2024 Tackles vs. Expected 2024 Actual Tackles 174.5 (LB28) 10.9 (LB41) +11.2 (95th percentile) 123 (T-20th)

As the lone first-round linebacker from the 2023 NFL Draft class, the wait for Campbell’s full-time breakout opportunity has felt like a long one, but after nearly two full seasons of playing second fiddle to Alex Anzalone, Campbell’s larger role appears to finally be unlocked. His snap count began to grow last season, as Campbell went played at least 90% of the team’s defensive snaps for four straight games, which was by far the best stretch of playing time in his career. When Anzalone got hurt in Week 11, Campbell played every single defensive snap for the Lions from that point until the end of their season, including the playoffs. This included two games (Week 18, divisional round) with Anzalone back in the lineup, as the team seemingly reached the point of no return with Campbell as a full-time player.