Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 12-team leagues: Pick No. 12

• Double up at wide receiver: The value in the first two rounds is at wide receiver, with the available running backs being somewhat risky veterans.

• Difficulty finding value at tight end: For managers with the 12th overall pick, securing a top-seven tight end at a reasonable value is challenging.

The Perfect Draft series integrates current ADPs from both expert and casual drafts to identify the best available picks at each selection. This draft strategy is tailored for 12-team PPR leagues, specifically for those picking 12th.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23

Round 1, Pick 12: Draft a wide receiver

In most leagues, the top three running backs are selected in the top six picks, making the value in the second half of the first round at wide receiver. While Jonathan Taylor and Saquon Barkley have ADPs in the later part of the first round, they are both older players who had their best season a few years ago. There is reason to be optimistic about them this year, but they might not return to glory. The far safer play is picking a wide receiver in the first round.

Nacua finished with the fourth-most fantasy points among all wide receivers last season, making it one of the best rookie seasons by a wide receiver of all time. His situation this year is very similar to last year, with Sean McVay as his head coach, Matthew Stafford as his quarterback, and Cooper Kupp as his primary competition. It is certainly possible that Nacua will have an even better sophomore season. Still, he has a one-year sample size of excellent play compared to the wide receivers selected ahead of him who have been clear elite options for multiple seasons.

Round 2, Pick 13: Draft a wide receiver