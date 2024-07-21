Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Jacksonville Jaguars TE Evan Engram

• Evan Engram excelled without Christian Kirk: Engram averaged 10.4 PPR points per game in both 2022 and 2023 with Kirk in the lineup, and 19.3 without him in 2023.

• Engram peaked in 2018: His best receiving grade came with the New York Giants (75.7), but it was a lower mark than most TE1s and even most TE2s.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to get ready for your live draft!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.