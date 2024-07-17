Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Rachaad White

• Rachaad White received elite volume last season: White's utilization numbers mirrored Christian McCaffrey‘s in many ways last season.

• A lack of efficiency could doom his fantasy potential: He'll remain a top-five fantasy running back if he keeps his volume, but several numbers point to a potential decline in volume.

Player Performance

White finished last season as the overall RB4, thanks to his volume and health. With Leonard Fournette no longer on the Bucs' roster, White's carries and routes per game significantly increased from his rookie season to last year.

This led to White posting some of the best receiving volume numbers in the league. He made big plays in the passing game, which increased his yards per route run average, even though his target rate decreased.

White's rushing efficiency numbers were all below average for the position. White neither moved the chains as often nor broke off big plays as frequently as other running backs.

It's easy to blame the offensive line for White's lack of efficiency, and the unit did play a role, as he experienced perfectly blocked plays far less often than most running backs. However, even when the blocking was perfect, his yards per carry average on those plays was lower than most other running backs in the league.

Competition for Touches