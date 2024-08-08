Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed

• Jayden Reed is already one of the league's best slot receivers: Reed racked up 653 receiving yards from the slot last season, third at the position behind only CeeDee Lamb and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

• Reed needs to play in two-receiver sets: The Green Bay Packers are loaded at all skill player positions, unlike last season. Reed needs to be an every-down player if fantasy managers are to trust him each week.

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.

Player Performance

Reed, a second-round pick from the 2023 draft, earned the lead slot receiver job before the Packers' first preseason game and maintained that role throughout last season. He averaged only 24 routes per game, making it difficult to accumulate stats, but he was very impressive on a per-play basis for a rookie.

He excelled as a slot receiver, ranking above the 90th percentile in yards per route run from the slot. Reed also performed well in challenging situations for slot receivers, including against double coverage and press coverage. His standout route was the go route, where he averaged 3.52 yards per route run, though this number will likely regress.

Among all receivers with at least 200 routes from the slot, Reed's average depth of target of 11.9 yards was the fifth-highest, and his deep target rate of 26.2% was the third-highest. For comparison, the medians for these metrics are 8.6 yards and 12%, respectively.