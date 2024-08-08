All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed

2WBF8GJ Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) runs after making a catch during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

By Nathan Jahnke
Green Bay Packers

Jayden Reed is already one of the league's best slot receivers: Reed racked up 653 receiving yards from the slot last season, third at the position behind only CeeDee Lamb and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

• Reed needs to play in two-receiver sets: The Green Bay Packers are loaded at all skill player positions, unlike last season. Reed needs to be an every-down player if fantasy managers are to trust him each week.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.

Last updated: 5:00 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8

Player Performance

Reed, a second-round pick from the 2023 draft, earned the lead slot receiver job before the Packers' first preseason game and maintained that role throughout last season. He averaged only 24 routes per game, making it difficult to accumulate stats, but he was very impressive on a per-play basis for a rookie.

He excelled as a slot receiver, ranking above the 90th percentile in yards per route run from the slot. Reed also performed well in challenging situations for slot receivers, including against double coverage and press coverage. His standout route was the go route, where he averaged 3.52 yards per route run, though this number will likely regress.

Among all receivers with at least 200 routes from the slot, Reed's average depth of target of 11.9 yards was the fifth-highest, and his deep target rate of 26.2% was the third-highest. For comparison, the medians for these metrics are 8.6 yards and 12%, respectively.

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.