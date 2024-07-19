All
Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

2M45CYE Landover, MD, USA. 18th Dec, 2022. Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts prior to the NFL game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders in Landover, MD. Reggie Hildred/CSM/Alamy Live News

By Nathan Jahnke

Terry McLaurin is as well-rounded as they come: The Washington wide receiver runs one of the league's most diverse route trees. His metrics are consistently good but rarely among the league’s best.

• A lot of change shouldn’t impact his production: The Washington Commanders will start the year with a new quarterback and an overhauled coaching staff, but there are enough similarities from the old situation that we shouldn’t expect anything different from what we have already seen. 

Last updated: 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19

Player Performance

McLaurin is the perfect example of a good, dependable wide receiver. He hasn’t missed a game in the last three seasons after missing just three games over his first two. He’s caught at least 77 passes and racked up 1,000-plus yards in each of the last four years.

McLaurin runs a high number of routes per game, often playing for a team that is trailing and therefore passing frequently. He ranks in the 70th to 80th percentile in most tracked situations, except when he's not charted as open.

His route tree is one of the most diverse in the league. He doesn’t run any single route more than 20% of the time and has seven routes he runs at least 8% of the time. While this diversity is impressive, it may not fully maximize his talents, as he excels more at certain routes than others.

Competition for Touches

