Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

• Terry McLaurin is as well-rounded as they come: The Washington wide receiver runs one of the league's most diverse route trees. His metrics are consistently good but rarely among the league’s best.

• A lot of change shouldn’t impact his production: The Washington Commanders will start the year with a new quarterback and an overhauled coaching staff, but there are enough similarities from the old situation that we shouldn’t expect anything different from what we have already seen.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to prepare for your live draft!

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

The PFF player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible. The profiles use the best data points at PFF’s disposal to examine how well the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.

Last updated: 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 19

Player Performance

McLaurin is the perfect example of a good, dependable wide receiver. He hasn’t missed a game in the last three seasons after missing just three games over his first two. He’s caught at least 77 passes and racked up 1,000-plus yards in each of the last four years.

McLaurin runs a high number of routes per game, often playing for a team that is trailing and therefore passing frequently. He ranks in the 70th to 80th percentile in most tracked situations, except when he's not charted as open.

His route tree is one of the most diverse in the league. He doesn’t run any single route more than 20% of the time and has seven routes he runs at least 8% of the time. While this diversity is impressive, it may not fully maximize his talents, as he excels more at certain routes than others.

Competition for Touches