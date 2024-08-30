Perfect 2024 fantasy football draft strategy, round by round for 10-team leagues: 3.0

• A wide receiver is typically the option in Round 1: Unless you have the first-overall pick, wide receiver is the value throughout the first round.

• Wait for a quarterback and tight end — but not too long: The sweet spots at quarterback and tight end are a round later in 10-team leagues compared to 12-teamers, but it’s still important to get one of the better players at the positions.

• Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF’s suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy draft rankings, cheat sheets and more! Click here to subscribe!

Estimated reading time: 13 minutes

The perfect draft series combines current ADPs from expert and casual drafts to see who should be available at each pick and make the best picks given that information. This draft is designed for 10-team PPR leagues.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Friday, August 30

Round 1, Picks 1-10: Draft a wide receiver