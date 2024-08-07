Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

• Ezekiel Elliott has high touchdown potential: The Dallas Cowboys score a lot of points, and Elliott is likely to be the team's goal-line back in 2024.

• The Cowboys could add another running back: Many noteworthy running backs will not make the 53-man rosters, and the Cowboys will be a prime landing spot for them.

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.

Player Performance

Elliott started his career with an incredible rookie season, averaging 108.7 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown per game. However, over the next seven seasons, that average steadily declined to the 37.8 yards per game he produced last season with the New England Patriots.

Elliott ranks 40th in career rushing attempts all-time despite playing only eight seasons. Earl Campbell is the only player with a higher rank who also played just eight seasons. Given the wear and tear on his body, it's understandable that his efficiency has diminished at this point in his career. While his cumulative rushing stats have remained average due to consistent double-digit carries per game, his efficiency has gradually decreased, resulting in lower PFF rushing grades and EPA.

Elliott's receiving-game numbers improved with the Patriots, particularly when Rhamondre Stevenson was out: After Stevenson's season-ending injury, he averaged over five receptions per game. However, his efficiency on those receptions wasn't impressive.

Given his relatively low offensive grades over the last four seasons, his efficiency will unlikely improve.