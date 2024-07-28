Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

• Alvin Kamara kept receiving targets: Kamara averaged 5.8 receptions per game in 2023, matching his best season from earlier in his career.

• Changes could lead to big problems for Kamara: The New Orleans Saints have a new offensive coordinator and were forced to make multiple offensive line changes, which could lead to a decrease in volume and efficiency for Kamara.

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.