Fantasy Football: IDP breakout candidates at linebacker for 2024

• The heir apparent to Patrick Queen in Baltimore should equate to strong IDP production: Second-year linebacker Trenton Simpson is currently poised to step into this starting role, which leads to great breakout potential.

• Taking a shot on Tennessee’s LB1: The Titans present an ambiguous linebacker corps for IDP, but hitting on their top fantasy linebacker should lead to valuable IDP production.

Each season, players take their games to new levels and significantly improve their fantasy football production along the way. The linebacker position for IDP often relies on snaps, and that is going to majorly factor in when looking at this year’s breakout candidates.

We’ll also highlight a couple of non-obvious candidates who are still sorting out their roles for 2024 but could break out nonetheless.

A FEW NOTES

We expect a significant jump in overall fantasy finish or fantasy points per game from these players — not just an incremental improvement.

We’re looking for at least double-digit points per game in 2024.

No rookies.

Simpson is the current favorite to step into Patrick Queen‘s vacated role in this Baltimore defense, which makes him incredibly enticing for IDP potential after Queen finished as a top-20 IDP linebacker while playing the fourth-most snaps at the position (1,120) in 2023.