Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp

• Cooper Kupp’s ceiling is as high as it gets: The former overall WR1 finished as a top-five fantasy wide receiver three times last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

• Kupp’s injuries were part of the problem: Kupp has dealt with multiple injuries over the past two seasons. While he has significant potential if his underperformance was due to health issues, there is also a possibility that he may never return to his previous level of play.

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.