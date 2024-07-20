Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Houston Texans WR Stefon Diggs

• Stefon Diggs joins the Houston Texans: Diggs will now compete for snaps with Nico Collins and Tank Dell, who are both better than any of the receivers Diggs played with in Buffalo.

• More factors could decrease his production: The Texans will likely be more run-heavy than the Bills, and they’ve shown more willingness to rotate their wide receivers off the field.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to get ready for your live draft!

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

The player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible using the best data points at PFF’s disposal to look at how good the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches, and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.