Fantasy Football: Top 10 sleepers for 2024

• Curtis Samuel is more than a slot receiver: Samuel should have an expanded role with the Buffalo Bills compared to recent seasons, along with the best quarterback play of his career.

• Bucky Irving has the best landing spot among rookies: Irving landed with a team that needs running back help and is a talented player.

These top 10 fantasy football sleepers for 2024 drafts have an average draft position above No. 120 by consensus boards, but I have ranked them notably higher.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, July 29

QB Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (ADP: 14.06; from consensus ADP)

Levis took over as the Titans' starting quarterback in Week 8 last season. He missed all but 13 snaps over the last three weeks of the campaign, but he was the QB16 from Week 8 to Week 15. The Titans ran the ball at a top-10 rate over those eight weeks.