Fantasy Football: Top 10 sleepers for 2024

2XKWHFF New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (1) performs field drills during an NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By Nathan Jahnke

Curtis Samuel is more than a slot receiver: Samuel should have an expanded role with the Buffalo Bills compared to recent seasons, along with the best quarterback play of his career.

Bucky Irving has the best landing spot among rookies: Irving landed with a team that needs running back help and is a talented player.

Estimated Reading Time: 14 minutes

These top 10 fantasy football sleepers for 2024 drafts have an average draft position above No. 120 by consensus boards, but I have ranked them notably higher.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Monday, July 29

QB Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (ADP: 14.06; from consensus ADP)

Levis took over as the Titans' starting quarterback in Week 8 last season. He missed all but 13 snaps over the last three weeks of the campaign, but he was the QB16 from Week 8 to Week 15. The Titans ran the ball at a top-10 rate over those eight weeks.

