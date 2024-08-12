Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

• Raheem Mostert was a touchdown machine: Mostert ran for more touchdowns last season than all of his previous seasons combined.

• Mostert has a lot of competition: The Miami Dolphins keep drafting young quick running backs who will likely cut into Mostert’s playing time.

The player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible using the best data points at PFF’s disposal to look at how good the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches, and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Saturday, August 10

Player performance