Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride

• Trey McBride is great with Kyler Murray: McBride was more productive per game with Murray in 2023 than any other tight end was over the entire season.

• He is unlikely to lead the team in targets again: Marvin Harrison Jr. will likely be the Arizona Cardinals‘ top wide receiver, but that doesn’t necessarily mean McBride will see fewer targets.

