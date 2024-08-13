All
Fantasy Football: 4 running backs to fade at their current ADP in 2024

2WA0E6E Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates after running in a touchdown during the first half an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

By Jonathon Macri

• Looking at backs going within the top-24 in ADP to see who stands out as a potential fade: Concerns of a potentially lighter workload for the highest running back on the list.

D’Andre Swift joins a new team in 2024 with concerns of failing to live up to his ADP: Usage in Chicago, past performance and a potentially lower floor could hurt Swift’s chances of delivering on his RB21 ADP.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 10 minutes

Fantasy football drafts are starting in earnest here throughout August, which means that ADP is unlikely to change too wildly for the rest of the offseason. After diving into Sleeper’s current ADP, several players stand out as overvalued by fantasy managers that we’ll look to avoid at cost for the 2024 season.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

