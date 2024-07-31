Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

• Mike Evans is looking for a record-breaking season: Evans is looking for his 11th-straight 1,000-receiving-yard season, which would match Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

• Liam Coen has never had a receiver like Evans: Coen is the new offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his taller receivers typically have relatively low target shares.

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.