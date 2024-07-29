Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

• DeVonta Smith is a dependable young player: He finished as a top-20 fantasy wide receiver in each of the past two seasons.

• Kellen Moore could spice up the Philadelphia Eagles‘ offense: Smith seems best suited to take on a role similar to Keenan Allen‘s last year and CeeDee Lamb‘s before that, which could be huge for his fantasy production.

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.