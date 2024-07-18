Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins

• DeAndre Hopkins‘s situation will change: Hopkins will go from playing in a run-first offense with Derrick Henry to a pass-heavy offense under new offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

• Hopkins will also face more competition: Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd will start at receiver for Tennessee in 2024, and that's a big upgrade from the team's starters last season.

Player Performance

At his very best, DeAndre Hopkins was among the league’s top wide receivers and notably earned an 88.0-plus receiving grade in all but one season from 2015 to 2020.

But while Hopkins hasn’t been elite over the last three seasons, he has still been a strong X receiver, worthy of being a fantasy starter.

His target rate has remained among the best in the league, contributing to a solid yards per route run average. He excels at difficult tasks, such as handling press coverage, making plays against tight coverage and facing double coverage, where few receivers are better. His weakest situation is against man coverage, which is unusual for an X receiver, but he is still better than average.

At 32 years old, Hopkins is one of the oldest starting wide receivers in the NFL, increasing the likelihood of a decline this season compared to most receivers. His playing time has been limited over the last three seasons due to injuries in 2021 and 2022 and the Titans limiting his playing time in 2023.

Competition for Touches