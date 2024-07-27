Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Los Angeles Rams RB Kyren Williams

• Kyren Williams finished second in points per game for running backs: His pointer per-game average was closer to Christian McCaffrey at one point than it was to any running back below him.

• Blake Corum adds some risk: Corum should have a slight impact on Williams’ weekly production, but it could have a big impact if Corum starts outplaying Williams.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

The player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible using the best data points at PFF’s disposal to look at how good the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches, and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.