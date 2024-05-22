2024 Quarterback Report: Understanding QB tendencies heading into the 2024 fantasy football season

• See where the top fantasy quarterbacks thrived in 2023: Providing context to Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson‘s strong production profiles and more.

• Brock Purdy‘s impressive efficiency: The San Francisco 49ers quarterback didn’t throw the ball at a high rate but when he did, he made the most of his opportunities.

Fantasy football draft season is right around the corner, so it’s time to start diving into past data to look ahead to the 2024 season and prep for drafts. This piece will focus on this year’s fantasy-relevant quarterbacks, minus the rookies for now, as we evaluate their most recent sample of work in order to understand what they were in 2023, and what they can be in 2024.

The reason rookies aren’t yet included is to focus on the players that we have NFL data to work from. Rookies will potentially get their own spotlight at a later date. The quarterbacks included in these data sets are all the most likely QBs to see snaps in 2024 (again, aside from the rookies. Other than Aaron Rodgers (2022), all data is from the 2023 season.

Editor's note: ** = 2022 season used. This is for Aaron Rodgers who played fewer than five dropbacks in 2023.

Overall passing and total fantasy production last season

Starting with a quick overview of what the potential 2024 fantasy quarterbacks provided fantasy managers in their most recent season.

The usual suspects — Josh Allen , Jalen Hurts , and Lamar Jackson — led the way in terms of fantasy points per game due to their elite rushing upside, which accounts for a significant percentage of their overall fantasy production.

Kirk Cousins heads to the Atlanta Falcons this year after a strong half-fantasy season in 2023 before tearing his Achilles. Cousins relied heavily on his weapons in the passing game last season and is likely to do so again in 2024 with the Falcons.

Also on a limited sample size in 2023, Anthony Richardson was one of the most efficient fantasy quarterbacks for the short time he was on the field, evidenced by his very high 0.73 fantasy points per dropback.

Brock Purdy has been the epitome of fantasy efficiency since starting for the 49ers late in 2022. His 0.62 fantasy points per dropback last season is the second-best mark in the league (min. 250 dropbacks), doing so while ranking well below average in dropbacks per game (31.1) and rush attempts per game (2.4).

Rushing production

There is no greater fantasy edge at the quarterback position than rushing production, as it’s often one of the most stable metrics at the position year-to-year while also being one of the greatest contributors toward the top quarterbacks’ overall fantasy production.

As mentioned earlier, fantasy managers didn’t get a full season of Anthony Richardson , though he delivered the highest percentage of his overall fantasy production with his legs — albeit on a smaller sample size.

Daniel Jones , also on a small sample (six games) due to injury, was especially reliant on his rushing production in 2023.

The top three in terms of fantasy points per game – Hurts, Allen, and Jackson – were also the three most effective quarterbacks after Richardson in fantasy points per game using only their rushing production. This is one of the main reasons to target these three at the top of their position in fantasy drafts this season as they were also among the top four in this category in 2022 as well.

Jordan Love didn’t take off nearly as often as the elite runners at the position (just 2.9 attempts per game), but when he did, he was especially effective, posting a very strong 1.00 fantasy points per rush attempt.

Both Kyler Murray and Trevor Lawrence ranked outside the top five quarterbacks in rush attempts per game, but they were also particularly effective when utilizing their legs, accounting for 0.96 (tied for fourth) and 0.84 (seventh) fantasy points per attempt, respectively.

Cousins accounted for the lowest percentage of his total fantasy production (1.5%) as a runner this past season. Coming off the Achilles injury, there’s a high chance that continues to be the case, which is great news for his receiving weapons like Drake London and Kyle Pitts .

How the quarterbacks distributed the ball

Looking at which positions each quarterback relied on most can help fantasy managers get a better idea of what to expect in 2024, particularly for the quarterbacks who remain in the same offensive system.

Red zone production

Getting into the red zone is difficult enough for an NFL offense, and what the quarterback can do while in that high-value fantasy position makes them particularly more important when they can capitalize on those opportunities.

Deep-ball production

Coming up with big plays and relying on the deep ball has a lot to do with the receiving weapons that a quarterback has on hand, and as a result, it can be pretty unstable to rely on year-to-year. However, understanding the tendencies on the high and low ends of the spectrum can still help set expectations for the year ahead for the quarterbacks in those buckets.