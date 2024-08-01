Fantasy Football: League-winning quarterbacks for 2024

• Josh Allen played well in Joe Brady’s offense: Brady took over as the Bills' offensive coordinator midseason, and Allen averaged more points after the change.

• Jalen Hurts could thrive with Kellen Moore: The Philadelphia Eagles ran the fewest plays with motion last season, but that will change.

From first-round picks to undrafted gems and everywhere in between, fantasy football playoff and championship teams are constructed from a wide variety of players, although most cores include those selected early on.

These league-winner articles aim to identify the players who should be picked in the second, third and fourth rounds and are most likely to propel fantasy teams to glory at the end of the season.

