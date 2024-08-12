Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Los Angeles Rams RB Blake Corum

• Blake Corum was incredible when healthy at Michigan: He’s gained a first down or touchdown on over 35% of his carries each of the last two seasons.

• Corum is the ultimate handcuff: He isn’t expected to have a large role with the Los Angeles Rams this season but if Kyren Williams suffers an injury, he’s a top-10 running back.

The player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player possible using the best data points at PFF’s disposal to look at how good the player has performed, what competition the player has for touches, and how other teammates and coaches will impact each player's performance.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Saturday, August 10

Player performance