Perfect 2024 fantasy football superflex draft strategy, round by round — Picks 4-6

• Quarterback is going to be difficult to pass on early in this range: With Tier 1 quarterbacks still likely on the board in the first half of Round 1, they should still be the priority pick to start.

• Loading up on wide receivers early: Passing on running back, for the most part, to load our cupboard with the safer position makes the most sense from this draft spot.

Superflex fantasy drafts are becoming more popular year after year but there is still uncertainty on how and when to draft certain positions. This series will focus on superflex ADP as we draft from the four-to-six range in order to find the best players available for the optimal build.

Know your scoring

Before diving into the pick-by-pick strategy, it’s going to be very important to familiarize yourself with the overall league and scoring settings, especially when it comes to superflex settings.

As highlighted in the tables below, full PPR scoring allows a much more balanced score for the skill position players compared to quarterbacks, although, quarterbacks still hold an advantage at the top.

As scoring moves away from full PPR, quarterbacks will dominate the leaderboards even more. As more advantages are given to the skill positions, expect to see a more even distribution among the league’s top scorers.

As league size increases, the quarterback position also becomes more valuable as there are only 32 starters at most on any given week, so it becomes all the more important to load up on the position early.

PPR Scoring top finishers by position since 2014

TOP: 3 5 10 25 50 75 100 150 QB 57% 58% 52% 54% 40% 32% 27% 21% RB 27% 26% 25% 18% 21% 24% 26% 27% WR 17% 16% 23% 26% 34% 37% 39% 40% TE 0% 0% 0% 2% 5% 6% 7% 12%

0.5 PPR Scoring top finishers by position since 2014

TOP: 3 5 10 25 50 75 100 150 QB 87% 82% 79% 67% 47% 36% 29% 22% RB 13% 16% 15% 18% 24% 27% 27% 29% WR 0% 2% 6% 14% 25% 33% 37% 39% TE 0% 0% 0% 1% 3% 5% 6% 11%

Non-PPR Scoring top finishers by position since 2014

TOP: 3 5 10 25 50 75 100 150 QB 93% 92% 92% 78% 53% 39% 31% 24% RB 7% 8% 8% 17% 28% 31% 31% 31% WR 0% 0% 0% 5% 18% 27% 33% 37% TE 0% 0% 0% 0% 2% 3% 5% 9%

Draft strategy context:

League size: 12 teams

Scoring settings are full PPR

ADP referenced is from Sleeper

ROUND 1, PICKS 4-6: Starting with a top-three quarterback

As laid out in the charts above, the quarterback position dominates the majority of the top fantasy scorers, especially, in leagues that don’t score full PPR. In superflex leagues, where every team is going to be targeting at least two quartebacks from the small pool of options at the position, they become that much more valuable as the position dries up quickly. Locking down your starters right away is always going to be the most optimal approach, especially in the first half of the first round where your next pick after that is another 15 or so spots away.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 4.8

Despite not currently being drafted as such, Hurts is arguably the closest competition for QB1 with Josh Allen when considering his rushing upside, touchdown potential on a high-end offense, and his weapons in the passing game.

Hurts averaged 8.6 rush attempts per game — second most for the position behind only Justin Fields .

Hurts delivered the most total fantasy points at the position as a runner (150.2) thanks to 15 rushing touchdowns — tied for the most at the position, and second most across all positions.

Hurts should continue adding with his legs in 2024 but his work as a passer shouldn’t be overlooked after delivering nearly 4,000 passing yards and an 83.6 passing grade (tied for eighth).

Should other drafters scoop up Hurts first, both Jackson and Stroud are easily the next best choices at the position and should be considered the best consolation prize for fantasy managers drafting in the 1.05 or 1.06 spots.

ROUND 2, PICKS 19-21: Coming right back with another QB

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 21.3

Coming off a torn ACL and missing the entire first half of the season, Murray still came out and immediately returned to being a high-end fantasy starter.

He finished four of his eight games inside the weekly top-12 scorers at his position with his lowest finish being QB20.

He also still ran the ball 4.5 times per game, posting a 5.3% scramble rate that led to 42.4 fantasy points as a runner alone, which ranked eighth at the position despite being the only player in the top 10 in that regard to have played fewer than 13 games (eight).

He ranked top-12 in points per game and points per dropback last season as well.

Considering Murray was able to accomplish this while coming off ACL surgery, and now getting an elite wide receiver prospect in Marvin Harrison Jr. added to his arsenal, he should be considered a threat to produce top-five finishes on any given week.

For those that miss out on Murray, Prescott and Love are also excellent options to leave locked into starting superflex lineups this season.

ROUND 3, PICKS 28-30: Time to address the skill positions

A very similar positional approach to the start of drafts as when drafting from picks 1-3, just with slightly different options available, but when drafting within that first half of the first round, it’s a great spot to control your own fate and steer this strategy in your desired direction.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 29.1

Williams was an elite workhorse running back when in the lineup last season, averaging 22.9 opportunities (carries and targets) per game — the most among any running back in the league.

His workload and performance combined led to a PPR RB2 finish in points per game (21.4) and as the PPR RB6 overall despite playing just 12 games.

The Rams added third-round pick Blake Corum in the draft this offseason, but this is likely to remain Williams’ backfield, even if he doesn’t see over 20 opportunities per game again, he should still come close for comfortable RB1 usage.

The other possibilities in this range come from wide receivers who should dominate targets in their respective offenses, but running back gets the slight edge as a position that isn’t as deep.

ROUND 4, PICKS 43-45: Another high-end starting skill position target

Key running backs and wide receivers will continue to come off the board here as most teams will have addressed their quarterback positions through the first four rounds of the draft, so finding the right guy for your roster amongst the flurry of picks becomes key.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 46.3

Moore is the favorite to lead an ascending Bears offense this season based on his ADP, but he is also coming off the best fantasy season of his career in his first year with the team in 2023.

Moore averaged 17.4 PPR points per game and finished as the overall PPR WR6 on an offense that passed the ball at a bottom-five rate in the league last season.

The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, Caleb Williams , is expected to be a boost to the offense, but bringing in Keenan Allen and drafting Rome Odunze ninth overall is certainly going to play a big part in that as well.

Moore has significantly more competition for targets this year but on an improved passing offense and with him being the closest wide receiver to his prime, he should still be fully capable of leading fantasy teams on a weekly basis.

Depending on how you feel about the trajectory of the Bears offense, there may be some hesitance in selecting Moore, which could make Diggs a more comfortable pick. For those that don’t love that each of these guys will have a lot of target competition, then this may be the spot to grab a top-five tight end in McBride, though the next round offers a great option there as well.

ROUND 5, PICKS 52-54: An easy choice for a TE1

If Mark Andrews is here, like ADP has suggested he will be, then this is the clear pick in this range as arguably a Tier 1 tight end to lock-in top talent at every lineup position for our roster.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 53.2

Andrews will likely once again be the Ravens' top target, just as he was when he was in the lineup last season.

Andrews missed seven games in 2023, but when in the lineup, he was the clear lead receiving option for Lamar Jackson , earning a 21.6% target rate compared to Zay Flowers ’ 18.6%, who was the top target when Andrews was out.

As a result, Andrews was the PPR TE4 in points per game (13.5), commanding 6.6 targets per game and the second-most red-zone targets per game (1.8) for the position.

If healthy, Andrews is not just a lock for over 100 targets, but his touchdown upside as Jackson’s favorite red-zone target makes him that much more valuable.

It may be hard for some to target tight end this early on, in which case there are some very good wide receivers to make up for that, but they will be the focus of the next few rounds for those who can be patient.

ROUND 6, PICKS 67-69: Hammering the wide receiver position for a few rounds

With just one running back on the roster, we’re going to lean into a slightly modified zero-RB approach for a while because there are going to be running backs with potential later on, and in the meantime, we’ll scoop up the talent at wide receiver.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 69.7

The entire Bengals team is due for a bounce-back season in 2024, but perhaps there are no more likely bounce-back candidates than Tee Higgins and Joe Burrow .

Burrow’s slow start and injury issues last season significantly affected his accuracy to the point where Higgins saw over a 12% dip in catchable pass rate with Burrow in the lineup compared to 2022.

Higgins also wasn’t fully healthy as he dealt with a ribs issue and saw a significant drop-off in his production. However, the combination of health and Burrow is the only missing ingredient for him to return to form, and all signs point in the right direction.

A top-24 PPR wide receiver in each of the two previous seasons prior to last, Higgins offers the overall talent to easily get back in that range again in 2024 despite not being drafted as such right now.

A couple of strong options who were discussed in more detail in the Picks 1-3 draft strategy article are also on the board between Allen and Pickens. For those that don’t believe in a Higgins bounce-back, then these are strong options to choose instead.

ROUND 7, PICKS 76-78: Making your WR corps the envy of all your friends

Sure, we haven’t added much to the running back room yet, outside of Kyren Williams, but there’s going to be playing the odds on wide receiver production outside of the first few rounds is going to lead to higher PPR output on a weekly basis and we’ll grab some running back fliers later.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 76.5

Dell had one of the more impressive rookie seasons in 2023, even though it was cut short due to injury, playing in just 11 games.

Dell averaged 15.0 PPR points per game last season — a top-20 mark for the position.

He also posted an 83.3 receiving grade (15th) and dominated against single coverage with a 91.8 receiving grade (10th).

Currently being drafted outside the top-24 wide receivers, mostly due to added elite target competition in Stefon Diggs , Dell as our third receiver provides week-winning upside on a high-end offense in Year 2 of his NFL career.

He should be considered a strongly preferred target in this range based on that upside alone.

For fantasy managers who didn’t want a tight end earlier on (Round 5 Mark Andrews), Kittle becomes a great option to help fill that void in this range.

ROUND 8, PICKS 91-93: One more wide receiver to close out this run

There are still some really enticing wide receiver options left on the board before we might be tempted to finally grab another running back, and with our fourth starting-caliber option, we should be feeling good about this position coming out of Round 8.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 92.0

The price on Ridley has dropped substantially after being drafted as a top-20 wide receiver last season, he is now sitting outside the top-35 players at his position.

Part of that lowered price comes down to a mediocre showing in 2023, as he averaged 12.8 PPR points per game (WR35), and a new home in Tennessee where the quarterback is a question mark.

This price feels much more palatable for Ridley this offseason, as he was overvalued in 2023 considering when we last saw him, he ranked outside the top 60 at his position in yards per route run and receiving grade. He was one of the worst in the league in delivering on his expected fantasy points.

Ridley was once again bottom-10 at his position in expected fantasy points (-34.6) last season, but there should still be enough volume for him to be a startable wide receiver in the flex spot regardless of his play or quarterback play.

Ridley commanded 132 targets (tied for 15th) in 2023 despite strong target competition in Evan Engram and Christian Kirk , and should come close to that again in 2024 sharing looks with DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd .

For fantasy managers that don’t feel comfortable with the Tennessee quarterback situation keeping them from leaning Ridley, betting on the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback situation may be more for you where you can pick your weapon between Rice or Worthy.

ROUND 9, PICKS 100-102: Finally, another running back

There is a decent grouping of running backs in this range to choose from, including Nick Chubb, Javonte Williams, Austin Ekeler, and Jaylen Warren, but ultimately, we’ll want one with less carry competition who should handle the majority of goal-line work here for our late RB2.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 107.1

Pollard didn’t deliver anywhere close to his top-10 ADP last season, finishing tied for RB23 in PPR points per game (12.9) as the RB15 overall.

That being said, Pollard performed significantly better once he appeared to be healthier last season compared to when he started the year coming off a broken leg.

Pollard went from ranking outside the top 25 at his position from Weeks 1-10 in rushing grade, yards after contact per attempt, missed tackles forced per attempt and first down/touchdown rate to the top 15 in all those categories from Weeks 11-18, including the best rushing grade in the league (90.8) over that span.

Pollard won’t likely see the most targets on the team over Tyjae Spears , but he should be the clear favorite for carries, including at the goal line where he can make up for only delivering six touchdowns all of last year.

Should Pollard be gone, or if you don’t believe in his bounce-back ability, there are some high-upside options here in the rookie Brooks, who could take over Carolina’s backfield at some point, or Mostert – last year’s overall RB2.

ROUND 10, PICKS 115-117: A potential breakout wide receiver or QB3

We’re going to want to add some quarterback depth at some point soon, but there are still some comparable names on the board who could work similarly in that role. If there’s some value at other positions that fall here, specifically around some first or second-year players that you feel could improve their stock greatly this year, then that’s the preferred route.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 115.0

Smith-Njigba dealt with unideal usage as a rookie, as he was sandwiched between D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as the very clear WR3 in an incredibly low-ADoT role, which limited his potential.

A new coaching staff takes over in 2024 where Smith-Njigba will hopefully be utilized in a more nuanced way that takes advantage of his entire skillset as the all-around wide receiver he was drafted as in the first round in 2023.

Those lower value fantasy targets as a rookie for Smith-Njigba allowed for 90 targets but resulted in just a WR45 PPR finish due to just 10.0 yards per reception (91st) and 1.32 yards per route run (62nd).

The hope for a big improvement for Smith-Njigba comes from Ryan Grubb coming over from the Washington Huskies where he ran a high-powered passing offense that ranked 12th in the FBS (out of 232) in passing yards per attempt and owned a well above average 61.6% pass play percentage last season.

If Grubb’s high-powered offense translates to Seattle, then Smith-Njigba should be a prime beneficiary as he looks to overtake an aging Tyler Lockett as the team’s WR2 at worst in 2024.

The potential QB3 options in this range are mostly uninspiring, but there are possible paths where they could emerge as players who outproduce their ADP in 2024. Young and Maye are the two who I believe have the best shot at achieving this in this range, but it’s not a wide gap from some others going later to pass on Smith-Njigba’s potential.

ROUND 11, PICKS 124-126: QB3 or more skill position depth

For those who have waited out adding quarterback depth, this might be the final range to add a comfortable starter to the mix. There isn’t necessarily high upside left in this range, but safe floors where we won’t necessarily lose a week is the aim at this point.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 124.1

Wilson is a great QB3 option in superflex leagues based on his history of production and reliability as an NFL starter.

He doesn’t necessarily have the top-five upside that he once had, but he’s finished no worse than QB16 through the past three seasons and most recently finished as QB11 in 2023.

Wilson is the clear favorite to start for the Steelers in 2024 and while his passing game weapons aren’t the strongest in the league, there’s enough for him to once again deliver a 3,000-plus yard passing season and in the range of 25-30 touchdown passes as long as he stays healthy and the starter.

Considering our top-two quarterback options, Wilson will hopefully only be needed sparingly in our lineups this season, and he should be a perfectly fine fill-in when called upon.

For fantasy managers who already added their QB3 earlier than this, there are some decent depth options available, specifically at tight end and running back. Kmet could be a go-to option in the red zone for the Bears, despite the crowded receiver room, and Edwards should carry the bulk of the load in a run-heavy offense. Both make for ideal fantasy fill-ins as needed.

ROUND 12, PICKS 139-141: A swing for upside

There is still potential in this range for players who could outperform their current ADP, but a lot more has to go right in their favor for it to happen. Depending on how closely to this guide your build has been, tight end is a personal favorite for this spot.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 141.0

Musgrave has a shot for a breakout season after dealing with injuries for much of his rookie year.

The Packers offense projects as an above-average unit, in large part, due to Jordan Love ’s breakout season in 2023 and that continuing in 2024.

Musgrave has competition at tight end in Green Bay with Tucker Kraft , who is currently on the shelf with a pectoral injury, giving the edge to Musgrave right now.

Musgrave also performed slightly better as a rookie than Kraft in yards per route run (1.28), targets per game (4.4), red-zone targets per game (1.0), and fantasy points per game (7.3).

Should Musgrave continue leading the tight end room in Green Bay and create more of a gap between him and Kraft, he has the better receiving profile coming out of college to deliver a breakout season, should he remain healthy.

Both Corum and Charbonnet are high-end handcuffs to consider as well, where if their starter went down they’d likely absorb a significant workload and have the talent to make the most of those opportunities.

ROUND 13, PICKS 148-150: Lower-percentage upside swings

Whether fantasy managers want to continue adding high-upside swings at wide receiver or turn to running back, the overall potential does start to dip quite a bit here but some fine options remain.

Sleeper Redraft SF ADP: 148.1

Depending on how Nick Chubb looks coming off injury and when he can get back in the lineup, the Browns may not have any other option but to lean on Ford once again this season.

Ford averaged 16.1 opportunities per game last season and finished tied as the PPR RB14 overall.

Should Chubb be limited or miss the start of the year, Ford offers significant upside in volume alone, which fantasy managers are going to be very hard-pressed to find at this point in drafts.

Legette is a first-round wide receiver from the 2024 rookie class and if he can hit the ground running in Year 1, could earn himself a larger role on a relatively thin depth chart. Mitchell offers a lot of big play upside if he can work his way into being a regular fixture in the Indianapolis Colts’ lineup as a rookie.

ROUND 14-PLUS: FILL DEPTH

At this point in drafts consider it a free-for-all and don’t be afraid to grab your favorite sleepers whenever you see fit. There are several rookie sleepers found here, with a few more sleepers here and plenty yet to come on PFF.