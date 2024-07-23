All
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Dynasty top 325

2K0GK36 Minneapolis, United States. 11th Sep, 2022. Justin Jefferson (18) of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a 64-yard reception in the second quarter Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis against the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Carlos Gonzalez/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa USA/Alamy Live News

By Nathan Jahnke

Justin Jefferson maintains the top spot: Jefferson keeps the top spot despite losing Kirk Cousins and gaining J.J. McCarthy thanks to Jefferson maintaining the highest receiving grade over the last three seasons among wide receivers under the age of 30.

• Only three running backs in the top-15: Bijan Robinson, Breece Hall and Jahmyr Gibbs were all top-10 running backs last season, top-40 draft picks in recent NFL drafts and have some reason to believe they can have a better 2024 than 2023.

• Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to get ready for your live draft!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Here are my top 325 rankings for dynasty startup, single-quarterback leagues with PPR. For rankings in every other format, check out PFF's draft rankings tool, where you can filter by ranking, position and more. If you prefer rankings in article form, click the following links to find my rankings for PPR, half-PPR, standard, superflex and dynasty superflex.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 23
Rank Position Name Team Position Rank Tier Player Profiles
1 WR Justin Jefferson Vikings WR1 1 Player Profile
2 WR Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR2 1 Player Profile
3 WR CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR3 1 Player Profile
4 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR4 1 Player Profile
5 WR Puka Nacua Rams WR5 1 Player Profile
6 WR Garrett Wilson Jets WR6 1
7 RB Bijan Robinson Falcons RB1 1 Player Profile
8 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals WR7 1 Player Profile
9 RB Breece Hall Jets RB2 2 Player Profile
10 TE Sam LaPorta Lions TE1 2
11 WR Drake London Falcons WR8 2 Player Profile
12 RB Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB3 2 Player Profile
13 WR Chris Olave Saints WR9 2 Player Profile
14 WR A.J. Brown Eagles WR10 2
15 RB De'Von Achane Dolphins RB4 2 Player Profile
16 QB Josh Allen Bills QB1 2
17 QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs QB2 2
18 RB Jonathan Taylor Colts RB5 2 Player Profile
19 TE Trey McBride Cardinals TE2 2 Player Profile
20 WR Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR11 2 Player Profile
21 WR Malik Nabers Giants WR12 2 Player Profile
22 TE Dalton Kincaid Bills TE3 2 Player Profile
23 RB Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB6 2 Player Profile
24 QB Jalen Hurts Eagles QB3 2
25 RB Kyren Williams Rams RB7 2
26 RB James Cook Bills RB8 2 Player Profile
27 QB C.J. Stroud Texans QB4 3
28 RB Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB9 3
29 WR Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR13 3
30 TE Kyle Pitts Falcons TE4 3
31 WR DeVonta Smith Eagles WR14 3
32 WR D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR15 3 Player Profile
33 WR Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR16 3
34 RB Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB10 3 Player Profile
35 RB Travis Etienne Jr. Jaguars RB11 3 Player Profile
36 QB Joe Burrow Bengals QB5 3
37 QB Lamar Jackson Ravens QB6 3
38 WR Nico Collins Texans WR17 3 Player Profile
39 TE Mark Andrews Ravens TE5 3 Player Profile
40 WR Zay Flowers Ravens WR18 4
41 WR George Pickens Steelers WR19 4 Player Profile
42 WR Tank Dell Texans WR20 4
43 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks WR21 4
44 WR Deebo Samuel Sr. 49ers WR22 4 Player Profile
45 WR Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR23 4 Player Profile
46 RB Saquon Barkley Eagles RB12 4 Player Profile
47 WR Tee Higgins Bengals WR24 4
48 WR D.J. Moore Bears WR25 4 Player Profile
49 RB Rachaad White Buccaneers RB13 4 Player Profile
50 RB Josh Jacobs Packers RB14 4 Player Profile
51 WR Rome Odunze Bears WR26 4
52 RB Jonathon Brooks Panthers RB15 4 Player Profile
53 QB Anthony Richardson Colts QB7 4
54 TE Brock Bowers Raiders TE6 4
55 QB Kyler Murray Cardinals QB8 4
56 TE T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE7 4
57 QB Jordan Love Packers QB9 4
58 TE Jake Ferguson Cowboys TE8 4
59 RB Zamir White Raiders RB16 4
60 WR Rashee Rice Chiefs WR27 4
61 TE George Kittle 49ers TE9 4
62 WR Jordan Addison Vikings WR28 4
63 QB Brock Purdy 49ers QB10 4
64 WR Brian Thomas Jr. Jaguars WR29 4
65 QB Caleb Williams Bears QB11 5
66 WR Ladd McConkey Chargers WR30 5 Player Profile
67 WR Xavier Worthy Chiefs WR31 5
68 WR Christian Kirk Jaguars WR32 5
69 QB Jayden Daniels Commanders QB12 5
70 TE Travis Kelce Chiefs TE10 5 Player Profile
71 RB Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB17 5 Player Profile
72 RB Joe Mixon Texans RB18 5
73 WR Hollywood Brown Chiefs WR33 5
74 WR Terry McLaurin Commanders WR34 5 Player Profile
75 QB Trevor Lawrence Jaguars QB13 5
76 RB Derrick Henry Ravens RB19 5 Player Profile
77 RB D'Andre Swift Bears RB20 5
78 WR Diontae Johnson Panthers WR35 6 Player Profile
79 QB Dak Prescott Cowboys QB14 6
80 RB David Montgomery Lions RB21 6
81 QB Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins QB15 6
82 QB Justin Herbert Chargers QB16 6
83 RB Javonte Williams Broncos RB22 6
84 RB Tyjae Spears Titans RB23 6
85 RB Jaylen Warren Steelers RB24 6
86 WR Davante Adams Raiders WR36 6 Player Profile
87 WR Keon Coleman Bills WR37 6
88 RB Tony Pollard Titans RB25 6
89 RB Najee Harris Steelers RB26 6
90 WR Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR38 6
91 TE Evan Engram Jaguars TE11 6 Player Profile
92 TE David Njoku Browns TE12 6
93 WR Cooper Kupp Rams WR39 6
94 RB Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB27 6
95 WR Jayden Reed Packers WR40 6
96 WR Christian Watson Packers WR41 6
97 WR Ricky Pearsall 49ers WR42 6
98 WR Stefon Diggs Texans WR43 6 Player Profile
99 WR Mike Evans Buccaneers WR44 6
100 WR Calvin Ridley Titans WR45 6
101 RB Aaron Jones Vikings RB28 6 Player Profile
102 RB Alvin Kamara Saints RB29 7
103 WR Jameson Williams Lions WR46 7
104 RB Zack Moss Bengals RB30 7
105 RB Zach Charbonnet Seahawks RB31 7
106 TE Dallas Goedert Eagles TE13 7
107 RB Devin Singletary Giants RB32 7
108 RB Trey Benson Cardinals RB33 7
109 RB Jerome Ford Browns RB34 7
110 WR Amari Cooper Browns WR47 7 Player Profile
111 RB James Conner Cardinals RB35 7
112 QB Jared Goff Lions QB17 7
113 WR Courtland Sutton Broncos WR48 7 Player Profile
114 WR Joshua Palmer Chargers WR49 7
115 TE Cole Kmet Bears TE14 7
116 RB Blake Corum Rams RB36 7
117 WR Rashid Shaheed Saints WR50 7
118 TE Pat Freiermuth Steelers TE15 7
119 WR Romeo Doubs Packers WR51 7
120 RB Chase Brown Bengals RB37 7
121 WR Jerry Jeudy Browns WR52 7
122 WR Dontayvion Wicks Packers WR53 7
123 RB Tyler Allgeier Falcons RB38 7
124 WR Xavier Legette Panthers WR54 7
125 WR Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR55 7
126 TE Dalton Schultz Texans TE16 7
127 QB Deshaun Watson Browns QB18 7
128 RB Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos RB39 7
129 WR Khalil Shakir Bills WR56 7
130 RB Kendre Miller Saints RB40 7
131 WR Josh Downs Colts WR57 7
132 RB Antonio Gibson Patriots RB41 7
133 WR Curtis Samuel Bills WR58 7
134 WR Ja'Lynn Polk Patriots WR59 8
135 QB Will Levis Titans QB19 8
136 WR DeMario Douglas Patriots WR60 8
137 WR Gabe Davis Jaguars WR61 8
138 WR Jahan Dotson Commanders WR62 8
139 RB MarShawn Lloyd Packers RB42 8
140 QB Bryce Young Panthers QB20 8
141 RB Rico Dowdle Cowboys RB43 8
142 WR Mike Williams Jets WR63 8
143 QB Drake Maye Patriots QB21 8
144 QB Baker Mayfield Buccaneers QB22 8
145 RB Bucky Irving Buccaneers RB44 8
146 WR Darnell Mooney Falcons WR64 8
147 WR Adonai Mitchell Colts WR65 8
148 QB J.J. McCarthy Vikings QB23 8
149 RB Chuba Hubbard Panthers RB45 8
150 WR Michael Wilson Cardinals WR66 8
151 QB Kirk Cousins Falcons QB24 8
152 RB Nick Chubb Browns RB46 8
153 RB Austin Ekeler Commanders RB47 8
154 RB Gus Edwards Chargers RB48 8
155 RB J.K. Dobbins Chargers RB49 8
156 WR Keenan Allen Bears WR67 8
157 WR Wan'Dale Robinson Giants WR68 8
158 RB Ray Davis Bills RB50 8
159 WR Jermaine Burton Bengals WR69 8
160 QB Bo Nix Broncos QB25 8
161 RB Roschon Johnson Bears RB51 8
162 RB Jaylen Wright Dolphins RB52 8
163 RB Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys RB53 8
164 RB Ty Chandler Vikings RB54 9
165 WR Rashod Bateman Ravens WR70 9
166 WR Roman Wilson Steelers WR71 9
167 WR Malachi Corley Jets WR72 9
168 WR Marvin Mims Jr. Broncos WR73 9
169 WR DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR74 9 Player Profile
170 RB Khalil Herbert Bears RB55 9
171 QB Geno Smith Seahawks QB26 9
172 WR Quentin Johnston Chargers WR75 9
173 QB Daniel Jones Giants QB27 9
174 WR Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR76 9
175 TE Luke Musgrave Packers TE17 9
176 WR Troy Franklin Broncos WR77 9
177 TE Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans TE18 9
178 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs RB56 9
179 RB Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB57 9
180 WR Brandin Cooks Cowboys WR78 9
181 TE Cade Otton Buccaneers TE19 9
182 TE Ben Sinnott Commanders TE20 9
183 RB Audric Estime Broncos RB58 9
184 WR Luke McCaffrey Commanders WR79 9
185 RB Elijah Mitchell 49ers RB59 9
186 QB Matthew Stafford Rams QB28 9
187 QB Michael Penix Jr. Falcons QB29 9
188 RB Braelon Allen Jets RB60 9
189 QB Derek Carr Saints QB30 9
190 RB Alexander Mattison Raiders RB61 9
191 TE Isaiah Likely Ravens TE21 9
192 RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Giants RB62 9
193 WR Jalin Hyatt Giants WR80 9
194 RB Dameon Pierce Texans RB63 9
195 RB Kimani Vidal Chargers RB64 9
196 WR Demarcus Robinson Rams WR81 9
197 RB Tank Bigsby Jaguars RB65 9
198 RB Miles Sanders Panthers RB66 9
199 QB Justin Fields Steelers QB31 9
200 WR Javon Baker Patriots WR82 9
201 WR Elijah Moore Browns WR83 9
202 QB Russell Wilson Steelers QB32 9
203 WR Rondale Moore Falcons WR84 9
204 RB Kenneth Gainwell Eagles RB67 9
205 QB Aaron Rodgers Jets QB33 9
206 TE Hunter Henry Patriots TE22 9
207 WR Darius Slayton Giants WR85 9
208 WR Jalen McMillan Buccaneers WR86 9
209 TE Juwan Johnson Saints TE23 9
210 RB Keaton Mitchell Ravens RB68 9
211 TE Tucker Kraft Packers TE24 9
212 TE Noah Fant Seahawks TE25 9
213 TE Colby Parkinson Rams TE26 9
214 WR Jalen Tolbert Cowboys WR87 9
215 WR Trey Palmer Buccaneers WR88 9
216 WR Kendrick Bourne Patriots WR89 9
217 TE Daniel Bellinger Giants TE27 9
218 TE Tyler Conklin Jets TE28 9
219 TE Jonnu Smith Dolphins TE29 10
220 TE Jelani Woods Colts TE30 10
221 WR Jonathan Mingo Panthers WR90 10
222 TE Zach Ertz Commanders TE31 10
223 WR Devontez Walker Ravens WR91 10
224 QB Gardner Minshew II Raiders QB34 10
225 WR Greg Dortch Cardinals WR92 10
226 TE Mike Gesicki Bengals TE32 10
227 TE Greg Dulcich Broncos TE33 10
228 WR Adam Thielen Panthers WR93 10
229 WR Odell Beckham Jr. Dolphins WR94 10
230 TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Panthers TE34 10
231 WR Tyler Boyd Titans WR95 10
232 WR D.J. Chark Chargers WR96 10
233 WR Calvin Austin III Steelers WR97 10
234 TE Michael Mayer Raiders TE35 10
235 RB Will Shipley Eagles RB69 10
236 RB Evan Hull Colts RB70 10
237 TE Taysom Hill Saints TE36 10
238 RB A.J. Dillon Packers RB71 10
239 WR Treylon Burks Titans WR98 10
240 RB Deuce Vaughn Cowboys RB72 10
241 RB Justice Hill Ravens RB73 10
242 TE Dawson Knox Bills TE37 10
243 WR Tre Tucker Raiders WR99 10
244 RB Isaac Guerendo 49ers RB74 10
245 RB Eric Gray Giants RB75 10
246 RB D'Onta Foreman Browns RB76 10
247 WR Malik Washington Dolphins WR100 10
248 WR Tutu Atwell Rams WR101 10
249 WR Cedric Tillman Browns WR102 10
250 QB Aidan O'Connell Raiders QB35 10
251 TE Theo Johnson Giants TE38 10
252 WR Noah Brown Texans WR103 10
253 RB Samaje Perine Broncos RB77 10
254 RB Trey Sermon Colts RB78 10
255 RB Ty Johnson Bills RB79 10
256 WR Andrei Iosivas Bengals WR104 10
257 WR Zay Jones Cardinals WR105 10
258 WR K.J. Osborn Patriots WR106 10
259 WR A.T. Perry Saints WR107 10
260 TE Hayden Hurst Chargers TE39 10
261 RB Jamaal Williams Saints RB80 10
262 TE Noah Gray Chiefs TE40 10
263 RB Isaiah Davis Jets RB81 10
264 WR Kalif Raymond Lions WR108 10
265 RB D'Ernest Johnson Jaguars RB82 10
266 WR Ainias Smith Eagles WR109 10
267 WR Bo Melton Packers WR110 10
268 QB Sam Darnold Vikings QB36 10
269 WR Quez Watkins Steelers WR111 10
270 TE Tyler Higbee Rams TE41 10
271 RB Michael Carter Cardinals RB83 10
272 WR Nelson Agholor Ravens WR112 10
273 WR Jacob Cowing 49ers WR113 10
274 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Patriots WR114 10
275 TE Gerald Everett Bears TE42 10
276 WR Parris Campbell Eagles WR115 10
277 TE Jeremy Ruckert Jets TE43 10
278 WR Johnny Wilson Eagles WR116 10
279 TE Will Dissly Chargers TE44 10
280 RB Jordan Mason 49ers RB84 10
281 WR Van Jefferson Steelers WR117 10
282 WR Josh Reynolds Broncos WR118 10
283 RB Chase Edmonds Buccaneers RB85 10
284 WR Alec Pierce Colts WR119 10
285 RB Rasheen Ali Ravens RB86 10
286 QB Jacoby Brissett Patriots QB37 10
287 RB Dylan Laube Raiders RB87 10
288 QB Sam Howell Seahawks QB38 10
289 TE Tommy Tremble Panthers TE45 10
290 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. Commanders RB88 10
291 WR Jauan Jennings 49ers WR120 10
292 WR Tim Patrick Broncos WR121 10
293 WR Kadarius Toney Chiefs WR122 10
294 RB Israel Abanikanda Jets RB89 10
295 QB Drew Lock Giants QB39 10
296 TE Kylen Granson Colts TE46 10
297 TE Tanner Hudson Bengals TE47 10
298 WR Michael Gallup Raiders WR123 10
299 TE Brevin Jordan Texans TE48 10
300 QB Jake Browning Bengals QB40 10
301 TE Josh Oliver Vikings TE49 10
302 QB Jarrett Stidham Broncos QB41 10
303 RB Ronnie Rivers Rams RB90 10
304 WR Trenton Irwin Bengals WR124 10
305 TE Darnell Washington Steelers TE50 10
306 WR KaVontae Turpin Cowboys WR125 10
307 TE Donald Parham Jr. Chargers TE51 10
308 WR Brandon Powell Vikings WR126 10
309 QB Jameis Winston Browns QB42 10
310 TE Erick All Jr. Bengals TE52 10
311 TE Foster Moreau Saints TE53 10
312 RB Kenny McIntosh Seahawks RB91 10
313 QB Carson Wentz Chiefs QB43 10
314 TE Adam Trautman Broncos TE54 10
315 RB Jeff Wilson Jr. Dolphins RB92 10
316 TE Austin Hooper Patriots TE55 10
317 TE Brock Wright Lions TE56 10
318 WR Bub Means Saints WR127 10
319 RB Isaiah Spiller Chargers RB93 10
320 WR Anthony Gould Colts WR128 10
321 TE Cade Stover Texans TE57 10
322 TE Durham Smythe Dolphins TE58 10
323 QB Spencer Rattler Saints QB44 10
324 RB Emari Demercado Cardinals RB94 10
325 WR Derius Davis Chargers WR129 10
