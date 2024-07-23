Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Dynasty top 325

• Justin Jefferson maintains the top spot: Jefferson keeps the top spot despite losing Kirk Cousins and gaining J.J. McCarthy thanks to Jefferson maintaining the highest receiving grade over the last three seasons among wide receivers under the age of 30.

• Only three running backs in the top-15: Bijan Robinson, Breece Hall and Jahmyr Gibbs were all top-10 running backs last season, top-40 draft picks in recent NFL drafts and have some reason to believe they can have a better 2024 than 2023.

Here are my top 325 rankings for dynasty startup, single-quarterback leagues with PPR. For rankings in every other format, check out PFF's draft rankings tool, where you can filter by ranking, position and more. If you prefer rankings in article form, click the following links to find my rankings for PPR, half-PPR, standard, superflex and dynasty superflex.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 23