Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: Standard top 400

2WEGC66 FILE - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Landover, Md. CeeDee Lamb is a finalist for The Associated Press 2023 Offensive Player of the Year.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

By Nathan Jahnke

CeeDee Lamb is still No. 2 despite the format: Running backs are more valuable in standard leagues, and some are therefore ranked higher than they would be in PPR rankings. However, the Cowboys wide receiver is still the second-best option in the format.

More first-round running backs: Kyren Williams, Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor should be selected in the second round in PPR leagues, but they move to the first round in standard leagues. 

Get a head start on fantasy football: Use PFF's fantasy football mock draft simulator to create real live mock draft simulations to prepare for your live draft!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Here are my top 400 rankings for “standard” leagues, single-quarterback redraft leagues that don't award points for receptions.

For rankings in every other format, check out PFF's draft rankings tool, where you can filter by ranking, position and more.

If you prefer rankings in article form, click the following links to find my rankings for PPR, half-PPR, superflex, dynasty and dynasty superflex.

Rank Position Name Team Position Rank Tier Player Profiles
1 RB Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB1 1
2 WR CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR1 1 Player Profile
3 RB Bijan Robinson Falcons RB2 1 Player Profile
4 WR Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR2 1
5 WR Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR3 1 Player Profile
6 RB Breece Hall Jets RB3 1
7 WR Justin Jefferson Vikings WR4 1
8 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR5 1 Player Profile
9 RB Kyren Williams Rams RB4 2
10 RB Saquon Barkley Eagles RB5 2
11 WR A.J. Brown Eagles WR6 2
12 RB Jonathan Taylor Colts RB6 2
13 RB Derrick Henry Ravens RB7 2 Player Profile
14 WR Puka Nacua Rams WR7 2
15 RB Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB8 2
16 WR Garrett Wilson Jets WR8 2
17 WR Davante Adams Raiders WR9 2
18 RB Travis Etienne Jr. Jaguars RB9 2
19 RB Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB10 2
20 QB Josh Allen Bills QB1 2
21 WR Chris Olave Saints WR10 2
22 QB Jalen Hurts Eagles QB2 2
23 WR Drake London Falcons WR11 2
24 WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Cardinals WR12 2 Player Profile
25 WR Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR13 2
26 RB Rachaad White Buccaneers RB11 2
27 TE Sam LaPorta Lions TE1 3
28 WR Mike Evans Buccaneers WR14 3
29 TE Travis Kelce Chiefs TE2 3
30 WR D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR15 3
31 WR Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR16 3
32 RB Alvin Kamara Saints RB12 3
33 WR Deebo Samuel Sr. 49ers WR17 3
34 RB Josh Jacobs Packers RB13 3 Player Profile
35 QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs QB3 3
36 WR Nico Collins Texans WR18 3
37 RB James Cook Bills RB14 3 Player Profile
38 QB Lamar Jackson Ravens QB4 3
39 WR Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR19 3
40 WR Stefon Diggs Texans WR20 4
41 TE Mark Andrews Ravens TE3 4
42 RB Joe Mixon Texans RB15 4
43 WR DeVonta Smith Eagles WR21 4
44 RB De'Von Achane Dolphins RB16 4
45 WR D.J. Moore Bears WR22 4 Player Profile
46 WR Malik Nabers Giants WR23 4
47 TE Trey McBride Cardinals TE4 4
48 QB C.J. Stroud Texans QB5 4
49 TE Dalton Kincaid Bills TE5 4
50 RB Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB17 4
51 WR Cooper Kupp Rams WR24 4
52 TE George Kittle 49ers TE6 4
53 WR Amari Cooper Browns WR25 4 Player Profile
54 RB Aaron Jones Vikings RB18 4
55 TE Kyle Pitts Falcons TE7 4
56 RB Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots RB19 4
57 QB Anthony Richardson Colts QB6 4
58 WR Zay Flowers Ravens WR26 4
59 WR Tee Higgins Bengals WR27 4
60 WR Tank Dell Texans WR28 4
61 WR George Pickens Steelers WR29 4
62 RB Zamir White Raiders RB20 4
63 RB David Montgomery Lions RB21 4
64 QB Joe Burrow Bengals QB7 4
65 RB James Conner Cardinals RB22 5
66 TE Evan Engram Jaguars TE8 5
67 QB Dak Prescott Cowboys QB8 5
68 WR Christian Kirk Jaguars WR30 5
69 WR Terry McLaurin Commanders WR31 5
70 WR Keenan Allen Bears WR32 5
71 RB Jonathon Brooks Panthers RB23 5
72 WR Hollywood Brown Chiefs WR33 5
73 RB D'Andre Swift Bears RB24 5
74 RB Tony Pollard Titans RB25 5
75 WR Diontae Johnson Panthers WR34 5 Player Profile
76 WR Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR35 5
77 WR DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR36 5
78 RB Jaylen Warren Steelers RB26 6
79 WR Rashee Rice Chiefs WR37 6
80 RB Najee Harris Steelers RB27 6
81 WR Calvin Ridley Titans WR38 6
82 TE David Njoku Browns TE9 6
83 RB Zack Moss Bengals RB28 6
84 QB Jordan Love Packers QB9 6
85 TE Jake Ferguson Cowboys TE10 6
86 WR Ladd McConkey Chargers WR39 6
87 QB Kyler Murray Cardinals QB10 6
88 WR Jordan Addison Vikings WR40 6
89 RB Javonte Williams Broncos RB29 6
90 WR Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR41 6
91 QB Brock Purdy 49ers QB11 6
92 RB Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB30 6
93 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks WR42 6
94 WR Courtland Sutton Broncos WR43 6 Player Profile
95 RB Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB31 6
96 WR Rome Odunze Bears WR44 6
97 RB Devin Singletary Giants RB32 6
98 WR Brian Thomas Jr. Jaguars WR45 6
99 RB Nick Chubb Browns RB33 6
100 WR Keon Coleman Bills WR46 6
101 TE Brock Bowers Raiders TE11 6
102 RB Tyjae Spears Titans RB34 7
103 QB Jayden Daniels Commanders QB12 7
104 WR Christian Watson Packers WR47 7
105 RB Gus Edwards Chargers RB35 7
106 RB Austin Ekeler Commanders RB36 7
107 QB Caleb Williams Bears QB13 7
108 WR Xavier Worthy Chiefs WR48 7
109 RB Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys RB37 7
110 QB Justin Herbert Chargers QB14 7
111 QB Trevor Lawrence Jaguars QB15 7
112 WR Mike Williams Jets WR49 7
113 RB Trey Benson Cardinals RB38 7
114 TE Dallas Goedert Eagles TE12 7
115 WR Jameson Williams Lions WR50 7
116 TE T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE13 7
117 RB Zach Charbonnet Seahawks RB39 7
118 QB Kirk Cousins Falcons QB16 7
119 WR Jayden Reed Packers WR51 7
120 RB Chase Brown Bengals RB40 7
121 RB Blake Corum Rams RB41 7
122 WR Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR52 7
123 RB Jerome Ford Browns RB42 7
124 WR Curtis Samuel Bills WR53 7
125 RB Chuba Hubbard Panthers RB43 7
126 QB Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins QB17 7
127 RB Rico Dowdle Cowboys RB44 7
128 QB Jared Goff Lions QB18 7
129 WR Brandin Cooks Cowboys WR54 7
130 RB Antonio Gibson Patriots RB45 7
131 RB Tyler Allgeier Falcons RB46 7
132 TE Dalton Schultz Texans TE14 7
133 WR Rashid Shaheed Saints WR55 7
134 RB Ty Chandler Vikings RB47 8
135 WR Jerry Jeudy Browns WR56 8
136 WR Gabe Davis Jaguars WR57 8
137 TE Cole Kmet Bears TE15 8
138 RB Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos RB48 8
139 TE Pat Freiermuth Steelers TE16 8
140 QB Aaron Rodgers Jets QB19 8
141 RB Kendre Miller Saints RB49 8
142 WR Romeo Doubs Packers WR58 8
143 QB Matthew Stafford Rams QB20 8
144 WR Adam Thielen Panthers WR59 8
145 WR Darnell Mooney Falcons WR60 8
146 RB J.K. Dobbins Chargers RB50 8
147 WR Joshua Palmer Chargers WR61 8
148 WR Ja'Lynn Polk Patriots WR62 8
149 WR Khalil Shakir Bills WR63 8
150 RB Khalil Herbert Bears RB51 8
151 RB MarShawn Lloyd Packers RB52 8
152 WR Jahan Dotson Commanders WR64 8
153 WR Josh Downs Colts WR65 8
154 WR DeMario Douglas Patriots WR66 8
155 WR Dontayvion Wicks Packers WR67 8
156 RB Ray Davis Bills RB53 8
157 QB Baker Mayfield Buccaneers QB21 8
158 QB Deshaun Watson Browns QB22 8
159 RB Bucky Irving Buccaneers RB54 8
160 DEF Dallas Cowboys DST Cowboys DEF1 8
161 QB Will Levis Titans QB23 8
162 QB Daniel Jones Giants QB24 8
163 WR Michael Wilson Cardinals WR68 8
164 WR Xavier Legette Panthers WR69 9
165 WR Demarcus Robinson Rams WR70 9
166 DEF Baltimore Ravens DST Ravens DEF2 9
167 QB J.J. McCarthy Vikings QB25 9
168 RB Roschon Johnson Bears RB55 9
169 QB Drake Maye Patriots QB26 9
170 WR Adonai Mitchell Colts WR71 9
171 DEF Cleveland Browns DST Browns DEF3 9
172 RB Elijah Mitchell 49ers RB56 9
173 WR Quentin Johnston Chargers WR72 9
174 WR Wan'Dale Robinson Giants WR73 9
175 RB Alexander Mattison Raiders RB57 9
176 DEF New York Jets DST Jets DEF4 9
177 WR Jermaine Burton Bengals WR74 9
178 DEF San Francisco 49ers DST 49ers DEF5 9
179 WR Rashod Bateman Ravens WR75 9
180 K Justin Tucker Ravens K1 9
181 RB Miles Sanders Panthers RB58 9
182 WR Ricky Pearsall 49ers WR76 9
183 WR Marvin Mims Jr. Broncos WR77 9
184 DEF Miami Dolphins DST Dolphins DEF6 9
185 RB Kimani Vidal Chargers RB59 9
186 DEF Pittsburgh Steelers DST Steelers DEF7 9
187 QB Geno Smith Seahawks QB27 9
188 WR Odell Beckham Jr. Dolphins WR78 9
189 RB Dameon Pierce Texans RB60 9
190 TE Hunter Henry Patriots TE17 9
191 TE Luke Musgrave Packers TE18 9
192 WR Malachi Corley Jets WR79 9
193 RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs RB61 9
194 RB Jaylen Wright Dolphins RB62 9
195 QB Bryce Young Panthers QB28 9
196 QB Bo Nix Broncos QB29 9
197 WR Roman Wilson Steelers WR80 9
198 WR Elijah Moore Browns WR81 9
199 K Brandon Aubrey Cowboys K2 9
200 K Jake Moody 49ers K3 9
201 RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Giants RB63 9
202 DEF Buffalo Bills DST Bills DEF8 9
203 QB Derek Carr Saints QB30 9
204 RB Kenneth Gainwell Eagles RB64 9
205 DEF New Orleans Saints DST Saints DEF9 9
206 DEF Kansas City Chiefs DST Chiefs DEF10 9
207 TE Cade Otton Buccaneers TE19 9
208 RB Braelon Allen Jets RB65 9
209 RB Tank Bigsby Jaguars RB66 9
210 TE Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans TE20 9
211 K Harrison Butker Chiefs K4 9
212 DEF Houston Texans DST Texans DEF11 9
213 RB Keaton Mitchell Ravens RB67 9
214 WR Jalin Hyatt Giants WR82 9
215 K Jake Elliott Eagles K5 9
216 WR Kendrick Bourne Patriots WR83 9
217 WR Tyler Boyd Titans WR84 9
218 K Jason Sanders Dolphins K6 9
219 WR Darius Slayton Giants WR85 10
220 K Ka'imi Fairbairn Texans K7 10
221 K Younghoe Koo Falcons K8 10
222 K Tyler Bass Bills K9 10
223 QB Russell Wilson Steelers QB31 10
224 K Evan McPherson Bengals K10 10
225 WR Luke McCaffrey Commanders WR86 10
226 WR Rondale Moore Falcons WR87 10
227 K Cameron Dicker Chargers K11 10
228 WR Jalen Tolbert Cowboys WR88 10
229 TE Taysom Hill Saints TE21 10
230 DEF Jacksonville Jaguars DST Jaguars DEF12 10
231 WR Jalen McMillan Buccaneers WR89 10
232 K Cairo Santos Bears K12 10
233 K Greg Zuerlein Jets K13 10
234 DEF Chicago Bears DST Bears DEF13 10
235 DEF Indianapolis Colts DST Colts DEF14 10
236 TE Juwan Johnson Saints TE22 10
237 RB Jamaal Williams Saints RB68 10
238 TE Tyler Conklin Jets TE23 10
239 K Matt Gay Colts K14 10
240 TE Jonnu Smith Dolphins TE24 10
241 DEF Philadelphia Eagles DST Eagles DEF15 10
242 RB D'Onta Foreman Browns RB69 10
243 TE Noah Fant Seahawks TE25 10
244 DEF Detroit Lions DST Lions DEF16 10
245 DEF Las Vegas Raiders DST Raiders DEF17 10
246 TE Tucker Kraft Packers TE26 10
247 RB Samaje Perine Broncos RB70 10
248 WR Troy Franklin Broncos WR90 10
249 WR Trey Palmer Buccaneers WR91 10
250 K Michael Badgley Lions K15 10
251 TE Ben Sinnott Commanders TE27 10
252 RB A.J. Dillon Packers RB71 10
253 WR Greg Dortch Cardinals WR92 10
254 TE Zach Ertz Commanders TE28 10
255 K Jason Myers Seahawks K16 10
256 TE Mike Gesicki Bengals TE29 10
257 TE Isaiah Likely Ravens TE30 10
258 TE Daniel Bellinger Giants TE31 10
259 RB Justice Hill Ravens RB72 10
260 WR Jonathan Mingo Panthers WR93 10
261 DEF Cincinnati Bengals DST Bengals DEF18 10
262 WR D.J. Chark Chargers WR94 10
263 WR Nelson Agholor Ravens WR95 10
264 WR Devontez Walker Ravens WR96 10
265 TE Tyler Higbee Rams TE32 10
266 RB Trey Sermon Colts RB73 10
267 WR Andrei Iosivas Bengals WR97 10
268 QB Gardner Minshew II Raiders QB32 10
269 TE Jelani Woods Colts TE33 10
270 K Dustin Hopkins Browns K17 10
271 WR Kalif Raymond Lions WR98 10
272 TE Colby Parkinson Rams TE34 10
273 WR Zay Jones Cardinals WR99 10
274 WR Calvin Austin III Steelers WR100 10
275 WR Noah Brown Texans WR101 10
276 RB Evan Hull Colts RB74 10
277 RB Will Shipley Eagles RB75 10
278 QB Justin Fields Steelers QB33 10
279 TE Greg Dulcich Broncos TE35 10
280 RB D'Ernest Johnson Jaguars RB76 10
281 K Blake Grupe Saints K18 10
282 RB Chase Edmonds Buccaneers RB77 10
283 TE Dawson Knox Bills TE36 10
284 WR Treylon Burks Titans WR102 10
285 WR Tre Tucker Raiders WR103 10
286 WR Javon Baker Patriots WR104 10
287 RB Ty Johnson Bills RB78 10
288 TE Hayden Hurst Chargers TE37 10
289 WR Tutu Atwell Rams WR105 10
290 RB Michael Carter Cardinals RB79 10
291 WR K.J. Osborn Patriots WR106 10
292 DEF Minnesota Vikings DST Vikings DEF19 10
293 RB Israel Abanikanda Jets RB80 10
294 WR Tim Patrick Broncos WR107 10
295 WR Cedric Tillman Browns WR108 10
296 K Joshua Karty Rams K19 10
297 WR Josh Reynolds Broncos WR109 10
298 RB Eric Gray Giants RB81 10
299 RB Deuce Vaughn Cowboys RB82 10
300 TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Panthers TE38 10
301 RB Isaac Guerendo 49ers RB83 10
302 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Patriots WR110 10
303 QB Sam Darnold Vikings QB34 10
304 TE Theo Johnson Giants TE39 10
305 RB Audric Estime Broncos RB84 10
306 WR Jacob Cowing 49ers WR111 10
307 DEF Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST Buccaneers DEF20 10
308 TE Michael Mayer Raiders TE40 10
309 RB Jordan Mason 49ers RB85 10
310 RB Isaiah Davis Jets RB86 10
311 WR A.T. Perry Saints WR112 10
312 TE Gerald Everett Bears TE41 10
313 WR Quez Watkins Steelers WR113 10
314 K Chase McLaughlin Buccaneers K20 10
315 TE Noah Gray Chiefs TE42 10
316 DEF Green Bay Packers DST Packers DEF21 10
317 WR Bo Melton Packers WR114 10
318 RB Rasheen Ali Ravens RB87 10
319 WR Ainias Smith Eagles WR115 10
320 DEF New England Patriots DST Patriots DEF22 10
321 QB Michael Penix Jr. Falcons QB35 10
322 TE Josh Oliver Vikings TE43 10
323 DEF Seattle Seahawks DST Seahawks DEF23 10
324 TE Will Dissly Chargers TE44 10
325 TE Jeremy Ruckert Jets TE45 10
326 DEF Denver Broncos DST Broncos DEF24 10
327 RB Dylan Laube Raiders RB88 10
328 WR Michael Gallup Raiders WR116 10
329 K Daniel Carlson Raiders K21 10
330 RB Jeff Wilson Jr. Dolphins RB89 10
331 WR Jauan Jennings 49ers WR117 10
332 QB Aidan O'Connell Raiders QB36 10
333 WR Alec Pierce Colts WR118 10
334 RB Ameer Abdullah Raiders RB90 10
335 WR Parris Campbell Eagles WR119 10
336 WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Bills WR120 10
337 RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. Commanders RB91 10
338 TE Tanner Hudson Bengals TE46 10
339 K Chris Boswell Steelers K22 10
340 WR Kadarius Toney Chiefs WR121 10
341 WR Trenton Irwin Bengals WR122 10
342 K Matt Prater Cardinals K23 10
343 DEF New York Giants DST Giants DEF25 10
344 DEF Atlanta Falcons DST Falcons DEF26 10
345 TE Kylen Granson Colts TE47 10
346 WR Bub Means Saints WR123 10
347 WR Van Jefferson Steelers WR124 10
348 RB Ronnie Rivers Rams RB92 10
349 TE Tommy Tremble Panthers TE48 10
350 QB Drew Lock Giants QB37 10
351 QB Jacoby Brissett Patriots QB38 10
352 K Wil Lutz Broncos K24 10
353 WR Brandon Powell Vikings WR125 10
354 K Cam Little Jaguars K25 10
355 QB Jarrett Stidham Broncos QB39 10
356 WR KaVontae Turpin Cowboys WR126 10
357 WR Johnny Wilson Eagles WR127 10
358 WR Anthony Gould Colts WR128 10
359 TE Brevin Jordan Texans TE49 10
360 DEF Los Angeles Chargers DST Chargers DEF27 10
361 K Eddy Pineiro Panthers K26 10
362 QB Sam Howell Seahawks QB40 10
363 RB Kenny McIntosh Seahawks RB93 10
364 TE Austin Hooper Patriots TE50 10
365 TE Donald Parham Jr. Chargers TE51 10
366 QB Jake Browning Bengals QB41 10
367 QB Zach Wilson Broncos QB42 10
368 WR Malik Washington Dolphins WR129 10
369 DEF Carolina Panthers DST Panthers DEF28 10
370 TE Erick All Jr. Bengals TE52 10
371 K Nick Folk Titans K27 10
372 TE Adam Trautman Broncos TE53 10
373 DEF Tennessee Titans DST Titans DEF29 10
374 WR Jamari Thrash Browns WR130 10
375 TE Darnell Washington Steelers TE54 10
376 RB Isaiah Spiller Chargers RB94 10
377 TE Durham Smythe Dolphins TE55 10
378 K Greg Joseph Packers K28 10
379 RB Emari Demercado Cardinals RB95 10
380 TE Cade Stover Texans TE56 10
381 WR Braxton Berrios Dolphins WR131 10
382 DEF Los Angeles Rams DST Rams DEF30 10
383 TE Johnny Mundt Vikings TE57 10
384 RB Trayveon Williams Bengals RB96 10
385 K Will Reichard Vikings K29 10
386 WR Derius Davis Chargers WR132 10
387 DEF Washington Commanders DST Commanders DEF31 10
388 WR Jamison Crowder Commanders WR133 10
389 K Graham Gano Giants K30 10
390 QB Spencer Rattler Saints QB43 10
391 K Ramiz Ahmed Commanders K31 10
392 TE Foster Moreau Saints TE58 10
393 WR Xavier Gipson Jets WR134 10
394 QB Jameis Winston Browns QB44 10
395 RB Craig Reynolds Lions RB97 10
396 WR Justin Watson Chiefs WR135 10
397 DEF Arizona Cardinals DST Cardinals DEF32 10
398 K Chad Ryland Patriots K32 10
399 QB Jordan Travis Jets QB45 10
400 RB Jase McClellan Falcons RB98 10

 

