All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: New England Patriots RB Antonio Gibson

2XBJFBP New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson (21) pauses during field drills at an NFL football practice, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

By Nathan Jahnke

Antonio Gibson is one of the better receiving backs: He ranks in the top 10 in most cumulative receiving categories, but receiving backs typically don’t score enough fantasy points for managers to start them.

• Gibson could have the Kareem Hunt role: His new offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots is Alex Van Pelt who was with the Cleveland Browns.

Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.

DOMINATE FANTASY FOOTBALL & BETTING WITH AI-POWERED DATA & TOOLS TRUSTED BY ALL 32

Unlimited Fantasy League Sync
Fantasy Start/Sit Line-Up Optimizer & Waiver Wire
WR-CB & OL-DL Matchups, PFF Player Grades, & Premium Stats 2.0 Tools
Nathan Jahnkes Rankings - #1 Most Accurate Last 70 Weeks
PFF Best Bets, Player Props, & Power Ranking Tools
NFL Mock Draft Sim with Trades & Draft Grades
Subscribe now

Already have a subscription? Log In

Subscriptions

Unlock the 2023 Fantasy Draft Kit, with League Sync, Live Draft Assistant, PFF Grades & Data Platform that powers all 32 Pro Teams

$31 Draft Kit Fee + $8.99/mo
OR
$89.88/yr + FREE Draft Kit
NFL
Tools
Social
Betting
Tools
Fantasy
Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social
College & NFL Draft
College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social
Partnerships
Join PFF
Follow Us
About Us
Customer Service
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.