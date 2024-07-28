Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: New England Patriots RB Antonio Gibson

• Antonio Gibson is one of the better receiving backs: He ranks in the top 10 in most cumulative receiving categories, but receiving backs typically don’t score enough fantasy points for managers to start them.

• Gibson could have the Kareem Hunt role: His new offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots is Alex Van Pelt who was with the Cleveland Browns.

The fantasy football player profile series gives the most in-depth view of a player using the best data points at PFF’s disposal. We will look at how well the player has performed, the player's competition for touches and how teammates and coaches will impact the player's performance.