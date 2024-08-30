All
Fantasy Football Rankings 2024: IDP defensive line tiers 3.0

2T0YCN1 Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby and Adam Butler celebrate a stop for a loss during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

By Jonathon Macri

• The volume and pass rush kings lead the way: Maxx Crosby and T.J. Watt continue to be the very best bets to make in IDP this season.

• New names make their case for the crown: Aidan Hutchinson, Will Anderson and Jermaine Johnson (among others) ascend the ranks as they enter their primes and come off of encouraging seasons.

Dominate your fantasy draft: Subscribe to PFF+ to get full access to PFF's full suite of fantasy football tools, including the fantasy mock draft simulator, live draft assistant, fantasy rankings, cheat sheets and more!

Estimated Reading Time: 13 minutes

 

Breaking fantasy football rankings down into tiers helps fantasy managers better understand what separates each group and how to value each player at the position for this coming season.

Referenced scoring uses the settings below, with a link to all point leaders for 2022 and 2023 (min. 100 defensive snaps) here.

PFF-Preferred IDP Scoring:
POSITION SOLO TKLs ASSISTS SACKS TFLs QB HITS
DL 2.5 1.25 5 1 2
LB 1.5 0.75 4 1 2
DB 2 1 4 1 2

Tier 1: The elite eight

Rank Position Player Team
1 ED1 Maxx Crosby Raiders
2 ED2 T.J. Watt Steelers
3 ED3 Aidan Hutchinson Lions
4 ED4 Micah Parsons Cowboys
5 ED5 Nick Bosa 49ers
6 ED6 Myles Garrett Browns
7 ED7 Josh Allen Jaguars
8 ED8 Danielle Hunter Texans

The top choices heading into this year all easily cleared double-digit points per game in 2023 thanks to high-end pass rushing and/or strong tackle production. When it comes to locked-in weekly starters along the defensive line, these are the clear top choices to not leave starting lineups. All eight players ranked in the top 10 in expected sacks in 2023 as well, which is the most stable predictive metric for future sacks.

Both Maxx Crosby and T.J. Watt have been among the most productive players at their position for several years running. They each have the big-play upside to go along with workhorse playing time that allows for strong tackle floors. IDP managers can’t go wrong with either as their top choice on the board.

Aidan Hutchinson led the position in expected sacks last season (15.9) thanks to a combination of high-end playing time and elite pass-rush metrics. Hutchinson posted a 91.2 pass-rush grade, a 21.3% win rate and 101 total pressures in 2023, which all ranked top-five at his position. With Hutchinson coming away with only 11.5 sacks on the year — 4.4 below expected — IDP managers should expect him to come through this season with his best year yet.

The usual top choices — Micah Parsons, Nick Bosa and Myles Garrett — continue to be among the best picks in IDP because they provide elite pass-rush upside along with a track record of high-end consistency as perennial Defensive Player-of-the-Year candidates. Parsons gets the slight edge here as the best tackler of the three.

Josh Allen and Danielle Hunter also provide the best combination of pass-rush metrics, playing time and tackling ability remaining to fit inside this top tier. While there are other top performers in these categories from last season, they are projected for a bit of regression this coming season. Allen and Hunter don't have the same concerns because they should continue to play a high majority of snaps while producing comfortable EDGE1 numbers for the year.

Tier 2: Expected high-end production

Rank Position Player Team
9 ED9 Will Anderson Jr. Texans
10 ED10 Alex Highsmith Steelers
11 DT1 Quinnen Williams Jets
12 ED11 DeForest Buckner Colts
13 ED12 Harold Landry III Titans
14 ED13 Montez Sweat Bears
15 ED14 Rashan Gary Packers
16 ED15 Jermaine Johnson Jets
17 ED16 Brian Burns Giants
18 ED17 Khalil Mack Chargers

There are plenty of high-end producers along the defensive line still remaining in this second tier thanks to strong tackle production combined with a big-play upside.

Will Anderson Jr. and Jermaine Johnson are young up-and-coming edge rushers who delivered at least seven sacks and 40 tackles. Last season was the first year of starting NFL snaps for both players and considering their strong showings, they should be able to build on that this coming season as former first-round picks who will be given a heavy workload once again.

Alex Highsmith is going to be one of the most underappreciated players in drafts this offseason after a relatively quiet year compared to his 2022 season where he posted 14.5 sacks. Highsmith’s seven sacks let IDP managers down in 2023, but there’s plenty of reason for optimism after he delivered a career year in terms of his pass-rush metrics, which includes ranking top-12 in pass-rush grade (86.2) and expected sacks (11.3). Averaging over 80% of the defensive snaps on a weekly basis also gives him one of the better tackle floors at the position and a great bet to bounce back in 2024.

Quinnen Williams is the first defensive tackle to target this season and for good reason. Much like the previously mentioned Highsmith, Williams is coming off a quieter year relative to the expectations he set in 2022, as he finished with just 5.5 sacks instead of getting back close to the 12 that he recorded two seasons ago. I will keep hammering home this point for IDP managers who still want to use previous years' sacks as a measuring stick for the coming season, but this is not the way to evaluate defensive linemen and correlates poorly year-to-year. Instead, focusing on expected sacks and pass rush metrics — of which, Williams had a career year in 2023 — we can project at least a regression to his mean. This gives him the best combination of pass rush and tackle upside at his position.

Khalil Mack and DeForest Buckner are also among the best overall producers at their positions, even if they’re now in their 30s. Mack is coming off a year where he was a top-five IDP at his position and posted his best pass rush metrics since 2020, however, there is at least some expectation for a natural drop-off as he enters Year 11 of his NFL career.

Tier 3: Established production and rising stars

Rank Position Player Team
19 DT2 Jeffery Simmons Titans
20 DT3 Derrick Brown Panthers
21 DT4 Christian Wilkins Raiders
22 ED18 Jonathan Greenard Vikings
23 ED19 Boye Mafe Seahawks
24 ED20 Greg Rousseau Bills
25 ED21 Matthew Judon Patriots
26 DT5 Justin Madubuike Ravens
27 DT6 Chris Jones Chiefs
28 ED22 Josh Sweat Eagles
29 ED23 Trey Hendrickson Bengals
30 ED24 George Karlaftis Chiefs
31 ED25 Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants
32 ED26 Byron Young Rams
33 ED27 Joey Bosa Chargers
34 ED28 Malcolm Koonce Raiders

A handful of interior defensive linemen start to mix into a larger Tier 3 as their combination of sack and tackle projections begin to align with the edges in this range.

Jeffery Simmons and Justin Madubuike were among the best IDP scorers in points per game in this entire tier last season, and they should still be among the first defensive tackles drafted in 2024. For Madubuike, specifically, it’s worth noting that he was among the top expected regression candidates for this coming season after totaling 13 sacks – leading his position. This is an incredibly difficult number to replicate in back-to-back seasons, so expectations need to be tempered with that baked into his 2024 ranking.

Haason Reddick and Trey Hendrickson are both some of the best pass-rushers at their position, giving them the big-play upside to target relatively early in IDP drafts, however, they’re also poor tacklers, which lowers their weekly floors should they not deliver in the sack column. The same can be said for Chris Jones and Kayvon Thibodeaux in this tier, who were both among the worst at their position in tackles versus expected, ranking in the bottom first percentile in that regard in 2023.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is a young, exciting player with excellent draft capital who actually had a productive season last year with 11.5 sacks. However, there is reason to caution drafting him too highly right now because his underlying pass rush metrics were among the worst at his position. Thibodeaux’s pass-rush volume should help keep him while also potentially improving his pass-rush metrics, but as laid out in the tweet below, there hasn’t been a single player over the past decade who posted double-digit sacks with a sub-65.0 pass-rush grade and was able to hit double-digit sacks again the following season.

Tier 4: Best of the depth options

Rank Position Player Team
35 ED29 Jonathon Cooper Broncos
36 ED30 Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings
37 ED31 Laiatu Latu Colts
38 ED32 Jared Verse Rams
39 ED33 Haason Reddick Jets
40 ED34 Dorance Armstrong Commanders
41 ED35 Carl Granderson Saints
42 DT7 Ed Oliver Bills
43 DT8 Jonathan Allen Commanders
44 DT9 Javon Hargrave 49ers
45 DT10 Dexter Lawrence Giants
46 ED36 Sam Hubbard Bengals
47 DT11 Cameron Heyward Steelers
48 DT12 Zach Allen Broncos
49 DT13 Jalen Carter Eagles
50 ED37 Kwity Paye Colts
51 ED38 DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys
52 ED39 Preston Smith Packers
53 ED40 Baron Browning Broncos
54 ED41 Bryce Huff Eagles
55 DT14 Harrison Phillips Vikings
56 DT15 Daron Payne Commanders
57 DT16 Kobie Turner Rams
58 ED42 Dallas Turner Vikings
59 ED43 Chase Young Saints
60 ED44 Jadeveon Clowney Panthers

The tiers start to get bigger here as potential outcomes begin to vary a bit more wildly for the players in this range.

Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathon Cooper lead the way in this tier as quietly productive edge rushers who should once again play significant snaps in 2024. Van Ginkel had a first-round edge added to his rotation this offseason, but he was also one of the best pass-rushers in the league last season while Dallas Turner comes out of college as a slightly less-polished pass-rusher, which should keep Van Ginkel in line for starting snaps. The Denver Broncos also don’t have much of a choice but to allow Cooper to stay on the field as one of their starters this season after performing well in that role in 2023.

Joey Bosa’s history of injury and missing time is the only reason he’s in this fourth tier instead of the top two, as he just hasn’t been able to stay on the field in recent years enough to give IDP managers any sort of confidence in making him a top-two starting option. He’s played just 14 regular season games over the past two years, though when he’s on the field, he’s among the best pass-rushers at the position, making him a potential lottery ticket to bet on in this range.

Tier 5: Sleepers and the old veterans

Rank Position Player Team
61 ED45 Jaelan Phillips Dolphins
62 ED46 Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers
63 ED47 Chop Robinson Dolphins
64 ED48 Za'Darius Smith Browns
65 ED49 Travon Walker Jaguars
66 ED50 Odafe Oweh Ravens
67 ED51 Marcus Davenport Lions
68 DT17 Zach Sieler Dolphins
69 DT18 Byron Murphy II Seahawks
70 DT19 Leonard Williams Seahawks
71 DT20 Kenny Clark Packers
72 DT21 David Onyemata Falcons
73 DT22 Calijah Kancey Buccaneers
74 ED52 Mike Danna Chiefs
75 ED53 Arden Key Titans
76 ED54 Yaya Diaby Buccaneers
77 ED55 Anfernee Jennings Patriots
78 ED56 Cameron Jordan Saints
79 ED57 Michael Hoecht Rams
80 DT23 Grover Stewart Colts
81 DT24 Grady Jarrett Falcons
82 ED58 Leonard Floyd 49ers
83 ED59 Josh Uche Patriots
84 ED60 Kyle Van Noy Ravens
85 ED61 DeMarcus Walker Bears
86 DT25 Maliek Collins 49ers
87 DT26 Jarran Reed Seahawks
88 DT27 Arik Armstead Jaguars

Jaelan Phillips is coming off a year plagued by injury and ended by a torn Achilles. Phillips was one of the best point-per-game producers in IDP last season, but with significant question marks about his health and how much he’ll play this season, he naturally falls down the board quite a bit. There is always the off chance that he will recover quickly and look great this season, but it’s not a high-probability outcome. He will hopefully rank much higher in 2025 when he gets back to full health.

This group will likely be on the fringes of producing double-digit points per game in 2024 with their more likely outcome on the other side of that range. This tier is a mix of good NFL players who are either near the ends of their careers, are coming off productive years with expected regression for 2024 or are young players who need to show more to be trusted higher than this.

For those near the end of their NFL careers, Cameron Jordan, Kyle Van Noy, Leonard Floyd and Grady Jarrett are all well into their 30s heading into this season. They should still see enough snaps to remain IDP relevant, but it’s fine to temper the limit of their ceilings as they move past their prime.

Zach Sieler, D.J. Wonnum and Travon Walker were all among the top over-achievers last season, outperforming their expected sack totals within the top 90th percentile at their position. Without the strong pass rush metrics to encourage a repeat of that, they should all be penciled in as regression candidates in 2024, lowering their value.

Tuli Tuipulotu, Chop Robinson, Yaya Diaby, Byron Murphy and Calijah Kancey are still in that young “prove it” period of their careers. Diaby and Kancey were both productive for Tampa Bay in their rookie seasons but with below-average pass-rush metrics, there are at least question marks about the sustainability of that production, even as they have a chance to improve in Year 2. Murphy and Robinson are top rookie prospects heading into 2024 but with expected limited playing time, their overall weekly ceiling and floor should be on the lower side until they’re fully unleashed in their defenses.

Tier 6: Remaining depth pieces

Rank Position Player Team
89 ED62 Von Miller Bills
90 ED63 Dennis Gardeck Cardinals
91 ED64 John Franklin-Myers Broncos
92 ED65 Nick Herbig Steelers
93 ED66 Nik Bonitto Broncos
94 ED67 Zaven Collins Cardinals
95 ED68 Tyree Wilson Raiders
96 DT28 Sheldon Rankins Bengals
97 DT29 Vita Vea Buccaneers
98 DT30 B.J. Hill Bengals
99 DT31 Alim McNeill Lions
100 DT32 Devonte Wyatt Packers
101 DT33 Justin Jones Cardinals
102 DT34 Osa Odighizuwa Cowboys
103 ED69 Ogbo Okoronkwo Browns
104 ED70 Deatrich Wise Jr. Patriots
105 DT35 DJ Reader Lions
106 DT36 Braden Fiske Rams
107 DT37 Dre'Mont Jones Seahawks
108 ED71 Lukas Van Ness Packers
109 ED72 Brandon Graham Eagles
110 ED73 A.J. Epenesa Bills
111 ED74 Yetur Gross-Matos 49ers
112 ED75 Tyquan Lewis Colts
113 ED76 Marshawn Kneeland Cowboys
114 DT38 John Jenkins Raiders
115 ED77 Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Buccaneers
116 ED78 Uchenna Nwosu Seahawks
117 ED79 Bradley Chubb Dolphins
118 ED80 D.J. Wonnum Panthers
119 ED81 Charles Omenihu Chiefs
120 ED82 Denico Autry Texans

The last tier consists of fine depth pieces to fill out rosters in deeper leagues. Bradley Chubb would be much higher on this list if not for a torn ACL late last year that is likely to cause him to miss the start of this season. Chubb had the best year of his NFL career in 2023, delivering an 84.9 pass-rush grade (13th) and 16.1 points per game (seventh). With expected missed time combined with a ramp-up period coming off the ACL tear, he shouldn’t be drafted too highly this season.

Uchenna Nwosu, D.J. Wonnum, and Charles Omenihu are all starting the year on the PUP list or injured reserve, which will cause them to miss at least the first four weeks of the season. Still, each should see a strong snap share once they’re back healthy. Denico Autry is suspended for the first six games of the year and will also be in for a volume-heavy role once he’s back in the lineup. All these players, including Chubb, would only be considered stash options in deep leagues.

