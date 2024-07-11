Fantasy Football Player Profile 2024: Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

• Amon-Ra St. Brown reached new heights in 2023: The Detroit Lions stopped taking St. Brown off the field so much, but that didn’t hinder his efficiency, as he finished as WR3.

• The Lions offense is the main limiting factor: Jared Goff rarely throws deep, and the Lions have no problem running the ball early and often, which is why St. Brown isn’t in the conversation of the overall WR1.

Player Performance

In 2022, St. Brown posted excellent numbers in every statistic aside from routes run per game, but the Lions fixed that in 2023 by keeping him on the field more often. This led to more routes per game and more production in general. He was also targeted in the red zone more frequently, a significant reason why he recorded double-digit touchdowns for the first time.

The third-year receiver has been pretty great at almost everything. He’s averaged nearly 3.0 yards per route run when lined up out wide, but it’s worth noting he mostly does that in two-receiver sets and is being compared to receivers who line up wide all the time. Outside of that, he ranks in the 85th to 95th percentile in most situations.

While there is always room for improvement, it’s clear St. Brown is one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. He joined CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill on the AP All-Pro first team and will hopefully continue getting the respect he deserves.

Competition for Touches

St. Brown’s role in the Lions offense hasn’t changed since joining the team. He lines up at the Z position in two-receiver sets and moves to the slot in three-receiver sets. His target share has been elite, partially due to a lack of competition for targets from other wide receivers.

Since joining the Lions, Kalif Raymond has seen the second-most targets among Lions wide receivers, and he’s primarily been a backup.

The Lions' wide receiver room looks similar to last year, except they didn’t re-sign WR2 Josh Reynolds or WR5 Marvin Jones Jr. This means players such as Jameson Williams will need to step up.

St. Brown's biggest competition for targets comes from second-year players Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs. It’s at least possible that St. Brown will have a lower target share this year despite the lack of wide receiver competition if LaPorta and Gibbs can take a larger part of the offense. Still, even if he does lose some target share, it shouldn’t be too significant.

Impact of Teammates

The Lions offense both benefits and hurts St. Brown’s fantasy value. For one, head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson have no problem running the ball, as they’ve run at an above-average rate in each of the last three seasons.

Jared Goff’s low deep-target rate is one of the biggest limiting factors on St. Brown’s receiving production and why he’s the consensus fifth wide receiver and not higher. The four receivers ahead of St. Brown in ADP average 2.6 yards per route run on go routes and are all within the 85th to 100th percentile in that metric. St. Brown still runs go routes on a significant number of plays, but he doesn’t get targeted as much on those routes.

On the flip side, St. Brown benefits from being on one of the best offenses in the NFL. Goff’s high accuracy on his passes helps St. Brown be in a position to gain yards after the catch, and the more the Lions reach the red zone, the more opportunities St. Brown has to score.

Bottom Line

St. Brown deserves to get picked in the top half of the first round of PPR drafts. The Lions' run-first offense and Jared Goff’s aversion to deep passes might prevent St. Brown from being in the overall WR1 conversation, but an argument can be made that the Lions receiver is the safest pick in fantasy drafts this year.

